Here is the latest on the 64 Ohioans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection

A photo posted on the Facebook page of Troy Elbert Faulkner, 39, of Whitehall, shows him kicking in a window at the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Three years after a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, more than 1,200 people have been charged with crimes for their involvement, and federal authorities continue to arrest suspects, including Ohioans.

The FBI charged at least nine Ohioans in the latter half of 2023 alone. That brought the total to at least 64 Ohio residents charged for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that temporarily interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's electoral victory in the 2020 general election. Biden also overwhelmingly won the popular vote.

Among those Ohioans arrested in the latter months of 2023 was Benjamin Michael Shuler, 28, of Grove City, who was in a state prison in Lancaster serving a sentence for aggravated vehicular homicide. He killed a woman in a September 2020 crash but was free pending his sentencing in October 2021. In between, the FBI alleged in charging documents that Shuler traveled to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and resisted lines of police, pushing against officers' riot shields.

Some other Ohioans who were arrested in 2021 or 2022 are still fighting their cases.

Shawndale and Donald Chilcoat, a couple from Celina, Mercer County, were indicted in September 2022 on charges that included obstruction or impeding any official proceeding. After the couple failed to appear in court for a scheduled hearing in September 2023, a judge issued a warrant for their arrest.

In court documents, prosecutors allege Donald Chilcoat cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor, apparently so he couldn't be tracked. The FBI arrested the couple a month later, in October 2023, and they have been in jail since in Washington, D.C., as their cases proceed in federal court.

Of the 64 Ohioans charged as of a records check this week, 43 have been sentenced, six have been convicted and are awaiting sentencing, and 15 suspects were charged, but their cases have not been resolved.

Most Ohioans already sentenced have received probation or prison sentences of a couple of years or less. That includes Sandra Ruth Parker, 63, and her husband, Bennie Alvin Parker, 72, of Morrow, Warren County. The couple, members of the militia group the Oath Keepers, wore tactical gear and brought guns to the Capitol, court records show. The Parkers were convicted at trial, and both received five-year probation sentences in September.

Here is where all the cases stand for Ohioans who have been charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2011, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Some ages were unavailable in court records, while some ages listed may be from the defendant's arrest or sentencing.

Pending cases

Jared Hunter Adams, 27, of Hilliard, was arrested in 2021 and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building. His next court date is scheduled in February.

Therese Mauer Borgerding, of Piqua, was arrested in July 2021. She has since been charged in a superseding indictment with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Court documents allege Borgerding, her husband and Walter Messer were there together. No charges have been filed against Borgerding's husband. According to the documents, a YouTube video shows Therese Borgerding moving metal barricades and entering Capitol grounds, and surveillance footage shows her inside. Her jury trial is currently scheduled for this month, but her attorney has asked the judge to postpone.

Trevor Cain, 38, of Aurora, was arrested in June and charged with felony obstruction of an official proceeding and multiple misdemeanor counts. His next court date is scheduled for March.

Shawndale and Donald Chilcoat, a couple from Celina, were both indicted in September 2022 on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining in the gallery of Congress; disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds; parade, demonstrate or picket in any of the Capitol buildings; obstruction or impeding any official proceeding. Their trial is still pending.

Joshua Coker, 45, of Oregon, Lucas County, in northwest Ohio, was arrested in July and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Jonathan Joseph Copeland, 28, of Fort Shawnee, was arrested in August 2022 and accused of shoving a large metal sign into officers. He is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His jury trial is set for February.

William Dunfee, 57, of Frazeysburg, the pastor of a Warsaw church, was arrested in October 2022 and accused of pushing a metal barricade against Capitol officers twice and using a bullhorn to rally the crowd. His bench trial is set for Jan. 22.

Robert and Steven Hanna, 39-year-old twin brothers from Dayton, were arrested in July. Both Hanna brothers are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Their next court date is later this month.

Dean Robert Harshman, 36, of Waynesville, was arrested in July and charged with obstruction or impeding an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Jared Kastner, 26, of Beavercreek, was arrested in December 2021 and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His jury trial is scheduled for April.

Dustin Martin, 29, of Grove City, was arrested in June along with his friend, Cody Tippett (see below), whom he drove with to Washington. According to court records, Martin posted on Facebook: “So now I can say I’ve been hit with rubber bullets, bear mace, pepper spray, tear gas, and wrestle with Capital Police (sic) … I’ll do it all over again too!” Martin is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He remains free while his case continues in court.

Two Grove City men, Cody Lee Tippett and Dustin Martin, right, were arrested and charged by federal authorities with taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Adrian Schmidt, 25, of Cincinnati, was arrested in July and charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. According to court records, Schmidt posted on Facebook after the riot: “They felt us in their bones with every step they took as they fled the building that they have gotten way to(sic) comfortable in.”

Benjamin Michael Shuler, 28, of Grove City, was arrested in September while in an Ohio prison in Lancaster, serving a sentence for aggravated vehicular homicide. He is charged with civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings. His case in federal court is pending.

Convicted, awaiting sentencing

Donovan Ray Crowl, 50, of Champaign County, was convicted in a bench trial by a judge on July 12 of conspiracy to obstruct the electoral college vote count and civil disorder. His sentencing is pending. Court records indicate Crowl was a member of the Ohio State Regular Militia, a dues-paying subset of the Oath Keepers led by Jessica Watkins. Crowl, who served with the U.S. Marine Corps in the Persian Gulf in 1990, was featured in a New Yorker article.

Ethan C. Seitz, 34, of Sandusky, was convicted in August by a judge in a stipulated trial of obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly or disruptive behavior in a restricted building. His motion to postpone his sentencing was granted until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules in Fischer v. United States, a case brought by a Jan. 6 defendant challenging the Justice Department’s interpretation of the obstruction of an official proceeding charge. According to court records, Seitz posted about entering the Capitol building in real-time on Facebook. In one post, he wrote, “I’m goin (sic) in the capitol” and in another, “I just climbed in through a broken window.”

Ryan Swoope, 29, of Perry, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

Cody Lee Tippett, 32, of Grove City, was arrested in June along with Dustin Martin. According to court records, Tippett’s former federal probation officer identified him in photos. He had a prior conviction in an OxyContin ring. Tippett pleaded guilty in December to disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His sentencing is scheduled for April 4.

Michael Mackrell, 42, of Wellington, pleaded guilty in October to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, admitting he assaulted a U.S. Capitol Police officer in the District of Columbia.

Clifford Mackrell, 22, of Wellington, pleaded guilty in October to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, admitting that he assaulted a U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer. His sentencing is set for March.

Michael Mackrell, 42, of Wellington, Clifford’s father, pleaded guilty in October to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers in the District of Columbia. His sentencing is also set for March.

Sentenced

Stephen M. Ayres, 39, of Trumbull County, pleaded guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Sentence: two years probation, 100 hours community service and $500 restitution.

Steven Billingsly, 45, of Richmond, pleaded guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Sentence: two years probation, 60 hours community service and $500 restitution.

Gabriel Burress, 22, of the Toledo area, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: 18 months probation and $500 restitution.

Luke Faulkner, of Blanchester, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: two years probation, 30 days home confinement, 60 hours community service and $500 restitution.

Troy E. Faulkner, 41, of Whitehall, pleaded guilty to destruction of government property. Sentence: five months in prison, three years supervised release and $10,560 restitution.

Troy E. Faulkner, 41, of Whitehall, pleaded guilty to destruction of government property.

Timothy Allen Hart, 52, of Huber Heights, was seen in a video knocking down barriers manned by police officers outside the Capitol and smoking in the rotunda. He pleaded guilty to civil disorder. Sentence: three years probation, $2,000 restitution.

James Matthew Horning, 46, of New Holland, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Sentence: 30 days incarceration, one-year probation, 60 hours community service and $500 restitution.

Derek Jancart, 39, of Canal Winchester, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Sentence: 45 days incarceration and $500 restitution.

Caleb Jones, 23, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: two years probation, including two months home confinement and $500 restitution.

Terry Lynn Lindsey, 53, of Piqua, pleaded guilty to violent entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building and to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: five months in prison, three years probation, 60 hours community service and $500 restitution.

Saul Llamas, 30, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: one year and six months of probation, 120 hours of community service, $500 in restitution, and $2,500 fine.

Michael Scott Lockwood, 32, of Warren, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. Sentence: one year and one day in prison, 36 months of supervised release.

Robert Lyon, 28, of Reynoldsburg, pleaded guilty to disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Sentence: 40 days of incarceration, one year supervised release, $1,000 fine and $2,000 restitution.

Kenneth Duncan Massie, of Greenfield, pleaded guilty to demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: two years probation, 30 days home confinement and $500 restitution.

David Mehaffie, 63, of Kettering, was found guilty in a bench trial of four offenses, including aiding and abetting in assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Sentence: 14 months in prison and two years probation.

Walter J. Messer, 52, of Englewood, pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: two years probation, $500 restitution.

Adam Miller, 41, of Smithville, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: 30 days incarceration, three years probation, $500 fine and $500 restitution.

Brandon Miller, 34, of Bradford, pleaded guilty to one count of parading, picketing or demonstrating in a Capitol building. Sentence: 20 days incarceration, 60 hours community service and $500 restitution.

Stephanie Miller, 30, of Bradford, pleaded guilty to one count of parading, picketing, or demonstrating in a Capitol building. Sentence: 14 days incarceration, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Sandra Ruth Parker, 63, and her husband, Bennie Alvin Parker, 72, of Morrow, worked with Jessica Watkins and other members of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6, 2021. A jury convicted the Parkers in March. Sandra was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to prevent members of Congress from discharging their duties; destruction of government property; obstructing officers during a civil disorder; entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Bennie was acquitted of some charges but found guilty of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Sandra Parker’s sentence: five years of probation, including one year of home confinement. Bennie Parker’s sentence: five years probation, including six months of home confinement.

Sandra Ruth Parker, 63, and her husband, Bennie Alvin Parker, 72, of Morrow, worked with Jessica Watkins and other members of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6, 2021.

Madison Pettit, 20, of the Toledo area, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: 18 months of probation and $500 restitution.

Christine Priola, 49, of Willoughby, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. Sentence: 15 months in prison, one year supervised release and $2,000 restitution.

Erik Rau, 43, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Sentence: 45 days incarceration and $500 restitution.

Oliver Louis Sarko, 27, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: 30 days incarceration, 36 months probation and $500 restitution.

Jordan Siemers, 25, arrested in Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating of picketing in a capitol building. Sentence: one year of probation, 60 hours of community service, $500 restitution and $1,500 fine.

Paul Lee Seymour Sr., 61, of Butler County, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: one-year probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Paul Lee Seymour Jr., 33, of Butler County, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: one-year probation, 60 hours community service and $500 restitution.

Alexander Sheppard, 24, of Powell, was convicted at trial of five criminal counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building. Sentence: one year and seven months in prison.

Justin Michael Smith, 22, of Garfield Heights, pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. Sentence: three years of probation, $500 restitution.

Devin Steiner, 41, of Wooster, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: 30 days incarceration, three years probation, $500 fine and $500 restitution.

Justin Stoll, 40, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty on Jan. 20, 2022, to transmitting a threat to injure. Sentence: two years probation.

Cole Andrew Temple, 20, of Swanton, pleaded guilty to knowingly entering the U.S. Capitol building without permission and knowingly parading, demonstrating or picketing. Sentence: three years probation

Jodi Lynn Wilson, 43, of Swanton, who is the mother of Cole Temple (above), pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: 20 days in prison, three years probation.

Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, was convicted by a jury of obstruction of an official proceeding and five misdemeanor counts after he argued at trial that Trump directed him to attack the Capitol, where Thompson stole a coat rack, a bottle of liquor and an officer’s pager. Sentence: three years in prison, three years supervised release and $2,000 restitution.

Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, was convicted by a jury of obstruction of an official proceeding and five misdemeanor counts after he argued at trial that Trump directed him to attack the Capitol, where Thompson stole a coat rack, a bottle of liquor and an officer's pager.

Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas, 41, of East Liverpool, was convicted of assault charges and other offenses for attacking multiple officers. He is appealing his case. Sentence: four years and 10 months in prison, $20,000 fine and $2,000 restitution.

Colton Wargo, 27, of Westlake, and his mother, Kimberly Wargo, 57, of North Olmsted, both pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully parading, picketing and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Both were sentenced to two weeks in prison, three years probation and $500 restitution.

Jessica Watkins, 40, of Woodstock, was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging duties. Sentence: eight years, six months in prison and three years supervised release.

Jessica Watkins, 40, of Woodstock, was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging duties.

John Douglas Wright, 56, of Canton, pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding and aiding and abetting. Sentence: four years, one month in prison, three years supervised release and $2,000 restitution.

Abigail Yazdani-Isfehani, 28, of Albany, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: two years probation, 100 hours community service and $500 restitution.

Loammi (Elijah) Yazdani-Isfehani, 32, of Albany, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: 14 days incarceration, two years probation, 100 hours community service and $500 restitution.

Loruhamah Yazdani-Isfehani, 34, of Logan, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: two years probation, 100 hours community service and $500 restitution.

Abigail Yazdani-Isfehani, Loruhamah Yazdani-Isfehani, and Loammi Yazdani-Isfehani were inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. All three later pleaded guilty to charges.

