The Latest: Neighbors recall Ohio shooter being 'good kid'

Residents comfort each other as they await word on whether they know any of the victims of a mass shooting on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on a deadly mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Neighbors and classmates of the Dayton shooter were surprised that he was at the center of a mass shooting that killed nine people and injured dozens.

A neighbor whose property is near Connor Betts' family home says he often saw the 24-year-old doing everyday activities like walking the dog or mowing the lawn. Stephen Cournoyer says Betts "seemed like a good kid," but "obviously he had an issue."

Brad Howard, a longtime classmate of Betts, was shocked. He says "the Connor Betts that I knew was a nice kid."

Police identified Betts as the shooter and released the names of the nine victims that include his younger sister, Megan.

Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle into the streets of a popular Dayton nightlife area early Sunday morning.

___

1:40 p.m.

Police say the 24-year-old white man behind a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, killed his sister and eight others before he was fatally shot by police.

Authorities say Connor Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle into the streets of a popular Dayton nightlife area around 1 a.m. Sunday.

They say his 22-year-old sister, Megan, was the youngest of the deceased victims, who were all killed in the same area. The others were adults ranging in age from 25 to 57.

Mayor Nan Whaley says Betts was wearing body armor and had additional high-capacity magazines.

Investigators haven't publicly discussed a possible motive.

It was the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours.

___

1:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is ordering flags at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of two mass shootings in less than a day, which killed at least 29 people.

A proclamation released by the White House on Sunday says the nation shares "in the pain and suffering of all those who were injured in these two senseless attacks."

The first attack Saturday at a shopping area in El Paso, Texas, killed at least 20 people. That was followed by another shooting in a nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, which claimed nine lives.

Trump has been out of public view since both shootings. He has reacted to the attacks on Twitter.

___

12:25 p.m.

A law enforcement official identified the shooter who killed nine people and injured dozens when he opened fire in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, as Connor Betts.

The official says Betts was in his 20s.

The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle into the streets of the Oregon District around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Mayor Nan Whaley says the shooter was wearing body armor and had additional high-capacity magazines.

A motive has not been released.

___

11:15 a.m.

Staff of a bar in downtown Dayton, Ohio, where a shooter opened fire outside killing nine say they are left "shaken."

Ned Peppers posted Sunday on its Facebook page that it's "confused" why this shooting occurred in their "safe entertainment district."

Authorities say the shooter opened fire in the popular nightlife area called the Oregon District where Ned Peppers is located.

The post said that police regularly staffed there "engaged the shooter and neutralized the threat."

Ned Peppers said the bar is assisting police in any way they can. The bar remains closed.

The bar also posted that a bouncer was being treated for shrapnel wounds.

A message seeking further comment was left with staff.

___

10:30 a.m.

The mayor says at least 27 people have been treated for injuries after a shooter opened fire overnight in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, and was quickly killed by police.

Authorities say nine people were killed, not including the shooter.

Local hospital representatives say the injuries included gunshot wounds and lacerations. They say at least 15 of the wounded have been released, and several people remain in serious or critical condition.

Mayor Nan Whaley says many more people might have been hurt if police patrolling the area hadn't been able to respond in less than a minute to the shooting. Investigators haven't named the shooter or shared any other information about a motive.