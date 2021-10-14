What’s the latest advice on the type of mask I should wear?

What type of mask should I be wearing? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
EMMA H. TOBIN
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — What’s the latest advice on the type of mask I should wear?

It depends on your situation, but health officials say it should cover your nose and mouth, and fit snugly so there aren't any gaps on the sides of your face.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says to pick masks with two or more layers and a nose wire to prevent air from leaking out the top. It suggests holding your mask up to check if it blocks light, which means the fabric will probably filter out more particles.

If you want added protection, experts also suggest wearing two masks or pairing them with a mask fitter to ensure they don't leave any gaps.

It's also important to find a mask that's comfortable so you actually wear it, says Laura Kwong, an assistant professor in environmental health sciences at the University of California, Berkeley.

If supplies are available, people can opt for disposable N95 masks for personal use, the CDC says in updated guidance. Such masks are considered most effective at blocking virus particles. The agency had previously said N95 masks should be reserved for health care workers, but supplies have since expanded.

For people who are deaf or have hearing difficulties, alternative face coverings such as clear masks or cloth masks with clear plastic panels are recommended. Health officials say transparent medical masks should be prioritized for health workers and patients who need them.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Am I fully vaccinated without a COVID-19 vaccine booster?

Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan tensions raise fears of US-China conflict in Asia

    After sending a record number of military aircraft to harass Taiwan over China’s National Day holiday, Beijing has toned down the saber rattling but tensions remain high, with the rhetoric and reasoning behind the exercises unchanged. Experts agree a direct conflict is unlikely at the moment, but as the future of self-ruled Taiwan increasingly becomes a powder keg, a mishap or miscalculation could lead to confrontation while Chinese and American ambitions are at odds. China seeks to bring the strategically and symbolically important island back under its control, and the U.S. sees Taiwan in the context of broader challenges from China.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

    Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation. Over the last 10 years, the Social Security COLA has averaged about 1.7% annually as inflation remained low.

  • 1,600 cases of dog food recalled for a problem that might bring ‘serious health issues’

    Recall alert: Read before you feed.

  • Wendy Williams Will Not Return to Her Show Amid ‘Serious’ Health Complications

    Wendy Williams is facing major complications related to her Graves’ disease diagnosis. Guest hosts will replace her in the purple chair starting on October 18.

  • Second recall of anesthetic for issue that can cause ‘severe morbidity, even death’

    For the second time in just over six weeks, Teligent Pharma recalled Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution 4%, 50ml for super potency.

  • Women face ‘impossible choice’ as menopause forces one in eight to quit their job

    Menopause symptoms have driven one in eight women to quit their job, a survey suggests.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes trial: Another sucker takes the stand

    Steven Burd, former CEO of the supermarket chain Safeway, told the court how Elizabeth Holmes talked him into a disastrous $30 million investment in Theranos.

  • Wendy Williams Facing 'Serious' Health Complications as Show Taps Guest Hosts Ahead of Premiere

    "It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties," The Wendy Williams Show said in a statement Tuesday

  • Denise Austin, 64, Shares Her Best Tips for Beating Menopause-Induced Mood Swings

    Denise Austin opened up about her menopause symptoms, like anxiety, mood swings, and hot flashes. The fitness icon shared changes she made to feel her best.

  • Anti-Masker Alaska Pol Gets COVID, Boasts About Taking Unproven Meds

    YouTube/Alaska SenateTwo Republican state senators in Alaska have tested positive for COVID-19 and one has been leveraging her platform on Facebook to tout a cocktail of vitamins and ivermectin as a miracle cure while railing against recommendations by public health officials.“Its my turn to battle Covid head on... game on!” Republican state Sen. Lora Reinbold wrote on Facebook on Tuesday night. “When I defeat it, I will tell you my recipe.”Sen. David Wilson also tested positive and was managing

  • I’m A Fat Woman. This Is Why I Post Photos Of Myself Eating.

    "Anyone who exists in a fat body has a horror story about a time they were simply trying to enjoy food in public."

  • N95 vs KN95 masks: Which masks are best to buy?

    The pandemic rages on, so we’re all in the market to buy N95s or KN95s. Vaccinations continue to roll out, but thanks to the combination of not enough people having yet taken the vaccine, and the rise of new strains of COVID-19, masks are still a necessary part of life. Even if you’re vaccinated, experts … The post N95 vs KN95 masks: Which masks are best to buy? appeared first on BGR.

  • QAnon Followers Want Out, but the Hurdles Are Huge

    Q-Anon conspiracy theories flourished during the pandemic. Now women are trying to get out and get their lives back but lack the mental health resources.

  • 5 Nutrients to Eat for Better Sleep—and How to Incorporate Them Into Your Diet

    While the science on diet’s impact on slumber is still emerging, these nutrients and hormones have risen to the top as better-rest superstars.

  • COVID-Ravaged Mom of Newborn Denied Lung Transplant: ‘How Cruel Is That?’

    Family HandoutGabriela Acuna had already given birth to a premature infant, been put on a ventilator, and gone into cardiac arrest when her family got the call last week.A medevac helicopter had landed at the Las Vegas hospital where she was being treated to take her to California for a double lung transplant—her best chance for recovering from the ravages of the virus she contracted when she was 23 weeks pregnant.Acuna’s sister, Paula Olmeda, says the nurse told them the next call they got woul

  • Husband documents caregiving journey for wife with cancer to make others feel less alone

    It was Anna Rathkopf's 37th birthday when she felt a lump on her breast. The mother of a then-2-year-old son, Jesse, had stage one triple-positive breast cancer. Anna and her husband, Jordan, faced a daunting new reality, including chemo treatments, radiation and surgeries.

  • These Morning Routine Ideas Will Make You Happy to Get Out of Bed

    The beginning of the day offers a unique opportunity to prime your brain for success and feel energized and happy. Steal these morning routine ideas to take advantage of this power hour.

  • If You Take Ivermectin For COVID, Here’s What Happens To Your Body

    Medical experts say this parasite-fighting drug shouldn’t be used to prevent or treat COVID-19. Here are the side effects and signs of toxicity you should know about.View Entire Post ›

  • A Spanish hospital diagnosed a woman with homosexuality. It was all a mistake, they say.

    Alba Aragón did not shy away from sharing her sexual orientation during her first appointment with a gynecologist last week. After all, Aragón is comfortable with her sexuality: She has been attracted to women since she was 15.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I told him that I was gay because I thought it would be an important fact at the time of prescribing any treatment or determining the diagnosis," said Aragón, wh

  • U.S. FDA staff says Moderna did not meet all criteria for COVID-19 boosters

    (Reuters) -Scientists at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that Moderna Inc had not met all of the agency's criteria to support use of booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, possibly because the efficacy of the shot's first two doses has remained strong. FDA staff said in documents that data for Moderna's vaccine showed that a booster does increase protective antibodies, but the difference in antibody levels before and after the shot was not wide enough, particularly in those whose levels had remained high. The documents were released ahead of a meeting later this week of the FDA's outside expert advisers to discuss booster doses of the vaccine.