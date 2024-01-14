Latest: Advisory in effect as subzero wind chills arrive in Greater Cincinnati

As the weekend comes to a close, a wind chill advisory is now in effect for Greater Cincinnati and other nearby areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday as subzero wind chills are expected throughout southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and southwest Ohio. This includes Hamilton, Butler, Warren and Clermont counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties in Kentucky.

Wind chill values are expected to fall as low as -14 degrees Sunday afternoon, -8 degrees Sunday night and Monday morning, and -3 degrees Monday night, the National Weather Service said.

The frigid wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The National Weather Service recommends wearing warm clothing, including a hat and gloves, when spending time outside.

Temperature lows for the next couple of days are also expected to hover in the single digits. As for temperature highs, they will remain in the teens.

A chance of snow is not expected again until Monday night where new snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

[4:07 AM] Very cold wind chills are expected for the next several days. This morning, we're expecting wind chills well below zero, and even as low as -20°F in eastern Indiana and west-central Ohio.



If you have to venture out, dress in layers and limit time outdoors! pic.twitter.com/8LOqgXjVd9 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 14, 2024

Where to stay warm in Cincinnati

The Over-the-Rhine Recreation Center is operating as an emergency warming shelter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky on West 13th Street in Covington is also open and expanding its daytime services to help people stay out of the dangerous cold.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Monday (Martin Luther King Day): The morning will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Wind chill values will be as low as -8 and west wind around 8 mph. In the evening, there will be a chance of snow and will be mostly cloudy with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -3. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tuesday: In the morning, it'll be partly sunny, with a high near 16. West wind 10 to 13 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low around 6.

Wednesday: The morning will be sunny, with a high near 23 and breezy. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low around 18.

Thursday: There will be a chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a high near 31 in the moring. Chance of precipitation is 40%. The evening will also have a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: The morning will have a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low around 7.

Source: National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Advisory in place for subzero wind chills