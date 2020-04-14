Latest AI, Machine Learning, Data Extraction and Workflow Optimization Capabilities Added to Blue Prism's Digital Workforce

Company Continues to Deliver Access to Leading Edge Technologies Through Partnership Program

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) continues to provide easy access to the latest and most innovative technologies that accelerate and scale automation projects via the company's Digital Exchange (DX) , an intelligent automation "app store" and online community. To date, Blue Prism DX assets have been downloaded tens of thousands of times, making it the ideal online community for augmenting and extending traditional RPA deployments.

Every month new Blue Prism affiliate Technology Alliance Program (TAP) partners add their intelligent automation capabilities to the DX, augmenting and extending the power of Blue Prism. Companies like Equinix are using assets found on the DX to streamline business processes for its accounts payable team resulting in a projected up to 7,000 hours returned to business annually and a 60 percent reduction in supplier query response times (from 1 week to 2 days).

This month innovators like Artificial Solutions, CLEVVA and TAIGER have joined the Blue Prism DX making their software accessible to all. The latest capabilities on the DX enable organizations to take advantage of conversational AI applications, front-office automations as well as gaining insights from unstructured data such as emails, chat transcripts, outbound marketing materials, internal memos and legal documents, in a way that hasn't been previously possible.

"The Blue Prism DX community is a game changer because it enables, augments and extends our Digital Workforce capabilities with drag-and-drop ease of use," says Linda Dotts, SVP Global Partner Strategy and Programs for Blue Prism. "It provides easy access to the latest innovations in intelligent automation through search and an a la carte menu of options. Our Technology Alliance Partners provide easy access to their software integrations via the DX, so everyone can drive better business outcomes via their Digital Workforce."

Below is a quick summary of the new capabilities being brought to market by these new TAP affiliate partners:

Artificial Solutions enables customers of Blue Prism to extend their RPA implementations through an intelligent conversational interface, all the way from consumer engagement to process execution and resolution. This runs the gamut from answering a simple billing query or booking a reservation, to delivering advice on complex topics or resetting a home automation task, an intelligent conversational interface delivers a more human-like, natural experience.

The company's award-winning conversational AI platform Teneo® allows intelligent conversational chatbots to integrate directly with Blue Prism's Digital Workers, providing a personalized interface that guides and supports end-users as they fill out data. Teneo runs across 36 languages, multiple platforms and channels, and the ability to analyze enormous quantities of conversational data is fully integrated, delivering new levels of customer insight.

"We're delighted to be working with Blue Prism and its customers helping them further extend the value of existing and new RPA implementations," says Andy Peart, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at Artificial Solutions. "Teneo's highly conversational capabilities deliver the accuracy needed to understand and respond in a near-humanlike way, improving efficiency for the client while giving users the seamless experience they're looking for."