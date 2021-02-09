The Latest: Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens in Senate

  • FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, Democratic House impeachment managers stand before entering the Senate Chamber as they deliver to the Senate the article of impeachment alleging incitement of insurrection against former President Donald Trump, in Washington From right to left are, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., and Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo the Republican side, right, in the House chamber is seen as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence officiate as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
  • In this Jan. 26, 2021, image from video, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the president pro tempore of the Senate, who is presiding over the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, swears in members of the Senate for the impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Senate Television via AP)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives for work as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for work as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins today in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial (all times local):

1 p.m.

Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial has opened in the Senate, with Democrats arguing that the former president should be convicted for inciting a violent mob of his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Tuesday is the first day of arguments in the trial, which is expected to last around a week or more. Senators, sitting at their desks and in other locations around the chamber, will listen to arguments from Trump’s lawyers that the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president. Democrats will dispute that claim, pointing to legal experts and historical precedent.

Each side has two hours to make its case on Tuesday, after which the Senate is expected to vote and reject the GOP efforts to dismiss the trial.

Opening arguments from the House Democrats start Wednesday, and Trump’s lawyers are expected to mount their defense starting on Friday.

Trump is the first former president to be tried after leaving office. The House impeached Trump Jan. 13, a week before Democrat Joe Biden was inaugurated.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S SECOND SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL:

Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is starting, an undertaking like no other in U.S. history. The defeated former president stands charged by the House with inciting the deadly mob attack on the Capitol to overturn the election in what prosecutors argue is the “most grievous constitutional crime.”

What to watch as Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial kicks off

EXPLAINER: What’s ahead as Trump impeachment trial begins

— Key arguments by Trump’s lawyers ahead of impeachment trial

12:10 p.m.

House Democrats prosecuting the impeachment case against Donald Trump say in a final pre-trial brief the former president’s lawyers are trying to “shift the blame onto his supporters” as they argue he’s not to blame for the Capitol insurrection.

The Democrats say the lawyers’ argument that Trump did not incite the Jan. 6 riot ignores Trump’s earlier false statements that there was widespread fraud in the election and his attempts to rally his supporters.

Trump’s team says he was protected by freedom of speech when he told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his election defeat. It says Trump was using “fight” as a general term, not a direction to be violent.

Democrats say the Republican former president “knew that many of his supporters, agitated by his barrage of lies about a stolen election, were prone to violence.”

The Democrats prosecuting the case this week plan to show videos of the riot and tell graphic and personal stories of the rioting, in which five people died.

Trump’s lawyers say they also will have video.

The trial starts Tuesday.

10:40 a.m.

House impeachment managers plan to lay out a “devastating” case that is similar to a criminal prosecution in former President Donald Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial. That’s according to senior aides familiar with the managers’ arguments.

The managers are nine House Democrats chosen by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to argue the case. The aides say the managers will lay out a succinct story that shows Trump’s “singular” responsibility for the deadly Jan. 6 riot, starting with his false claims about election fraud and culminating with the assault on the Capitol. They say the managers will use videos and personal stories to argue that Trump is guilty of inciting the riot, including evidence that hasn’t been seen before.

The aides work on the impeachment managers’ team and were granted anonymity to discuss their upcoming arguments.

Trump’s lawyers plan to argue that Trump did not incite the riot, even though he told his supporters to “fight like hell” just before they laid siege to the Capitol.

The trial will start Tuesday with arguments over whether it should be dismissed. Republicans argue it is not constitutional because Trump is out of office. Democrats say there is no “January exception” in the constitution if a president commits impeachable offenses.

— By Mary Clare Jalonick.

    The United Arab Emirates' Hope probe successfully made it into orbit around Mars Tuesday, vaulting the Arab nation into an elite class of space-faring nations.Why it matters: With Hope's success, the UAE is now the fifth nation or space agency to operate an orbiter around Mars. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Details: Hope made it into orbit after a long burn that slowed the spacecraft down enough to be captured into orbit by Mars. The spacecraft is now expected to study the planet's weather conditions and thin atmosphere for about two years.What's next: It's a busy time at Mars. China's Tianwen-1 mission is expected to make its attempt to orbit Mars tomorrow, and NASA's Perseverance rover is scheduled to land on the Red Planet next week. Go deeper: The new Mars clubSupport safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.