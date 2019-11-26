The Latest: UN sends disaster assessment experts to Albania

Firefighters stand next to a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Durres, western Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. A strong earthquake has shaken Albania, killing at least four people, injuring 150 and collapsing buildings. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Latest on a deadly earthquake in Albania (all times local):

8 p.m.

The United Nations says it is sending two technical experts from the U.N. Disaster Assessment and Coordination office to Albania following the earthquake that struck the country.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that in addition to dispatching the technical experts to Albania, the U.N. is also ready if required to provide assistance to Bosnia, where minor damage was recorded from a separate, magnitude-5.4 quake Tuesday.

He said the U.N. is in contact with local authorities for more information on the situation.

The U.N. Disaster Assessment and Coordination office is designed to help the United Nations and governments of disaster-affected countries during the first phase of an earthquake, hurricane, severe flooding or other sudden emergency.

___

7:15 p.m.

Albania’s government has declared Wednesday a day of mourning for the country’s earthquake victims.

The government says flags will be flown at half-staff in memory of the dead — at least 20 by late Tuesday — from the 6.4 magnitude quake.

Schools will be closed too. The next two days — Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 — are national holidays.

The country’s soccer federation has canceled all scheduled matches this week.

Neighboring Kosovo, which has an ethnic Albanian majority population, also declared Wednesday a mourning day.

___

5:05 p.m.

Albania’s Defense Ministry has raised the confirmed death toll from Tuesday’s strong quake to 18 after two more bodies were located.

The ministry says the dead men were found in a collapsed hotel in the western port city of Durres.

Many collapsed buildings in Durres and Thumane in the north, the main quake-hit centers, are believed to still contain trapped people, Forty-three have been extracted from the ruins so far.

Rescue teams from around Europe have reached Albania to help local officials.

___

3:15 p.m.

The European Union’s office in Tirana says Europe’s civil protection mechanism has been mobilized to help in the aftermath of Albania’s strong quake.

A statement from the EU delegation to Albania says Brussels has already helped mobilize 3 search and rescue teams to assist in ongoing search and rescue operations.

Teams from Italy, Greece and Romania are already in Albania, while Hungary, Germany, Croatia, France, Estonia, the Czech Republic and Turkey have also offered help.

Tuesday’s statement said additional EU assets are on standby should they be needed.

EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said: “My thoughts are with the victims and all the people affected by the disaster” in Albania.

___

1:35 p.m.

Albania’s Defense Ministry has reported two more dead in the western port city of Durres following an early morning earthquake, taking the confirmed death toll to 16.

The ministry said only that the bodies were found, apparently in one of the collapsed buildings in the western city 33 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital Tirana.

Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu said medical teams had taken care of more than 600 injured people, with nine of them in life-threatening condition.

Rescue teams from neighboring Kosovo and Montenegro, as well as from Italy, have already arrived, while a convoy of trucks has entered the country from Greece.

They are slowly working trying to find survivors in the rubble of the collapsed buildings.

An aftershock of magnitude 5 in the Adriatic Sea just after p.m. rattled the nerves of already-scared people.

___

12:25 p.m.

Albania’s Defense Ministry says five more bodies have been recovered following a powerful earthquake, bringing the death toll to 14.

The Health Ministry is reporting that around 600 people have been injured, some who are still in very serious condition.

About 400 soldiers are putting up tents in two towns to shelter people with damaged houses.

Live TV footage showed people cheering when a child was found alive in a collapsed building in the town of Durres where a body had been found earlier.

___

11:50 a.m.

Albania’s Defense Ministry says another body has been recovered in a northern town from the rubble of an earthquake, bringing the death toll to nine.

The ministry said the body was found in Thumane, 35 kilometers (about 20 miles) north of the capital Tirana. It added that 28 survivors have been rescued so far.