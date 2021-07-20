THE LATEST: New Albany officer in custody, held without bond in Floyd County

Jul. 19—SOUTHERN INDIANA — A New Albany police officer facing six felonies in two counties has been arrested on a warrant and is currently being held without bond in the Floyd County jail awaiting an initial hearing Tuesday.

Adam N. Schneider, 40, was charged with two level 6 felonies for voyeurism Friday in Clark County. He was arrested by Indiana State Police and booked into the Clark County jail just before 4:30 p.m. that day and released soon after when he posted 10% of his $10,000 court cash bond, or $1,000.

On Monday, the Floyd County prosecutor's office filed an additional four charges — three level 6 felonies for obstruction of justice and a level 6 felony for official misconduct. The charges stem from allegations that he engaged in sex acts with a confidential source he had met while she was homeless in early May, and that he failed to investigate or act on multiple occasions when he found the source to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls confirmed Schneider was arrested at his home Monday without incident; Huls said it was also at his home Friday that police took him into custody.

Court records show state police began investigating the allegations against Schneider on June 28, which included speaking with the confidential source. She said the two had met May 12, when the officer discovered her sleeping in her car. They exchanged numbers, and over the next five weeks had a relationship that included "frequent and lengthy" conversations about personal matters, and that they had engaged in oral sex three times.

Investigators questioned Schneider who said there was one instance of oral sex but disputed additional times.

From mid May to late June, the informant assisted in several drug investigations with the New Albany Police Department, records show. She said that on one occasion, Schneider had found her and another person with methamphetamine but in his police report, had said the confidential source's drugs were actually the other person's. She said that on two occasions — including one July 2 in which she was wearing a wire — Schneider had encouraged her to quickly sell the half ounce of meth she was in possession of and not tell other officers.

When asked by investigators, Schneider said he had found the woman with methamphetamine one time and let her keep it, but later said he didn't remember doing that and didn't believe he would.

"We take allegations of this nature by police officers very seriously and began an immediate investigation," Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said in a news release issued early Monday afternoon. "I want to thank the Indiana State Police for their work leading to today's charges. I also want to thank New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey for taking quick action when these allegations came to light."

Chief Bailey confirmed that the officer was placed on paid administrative leave June 28 pending the investigation and suspended without pay July 3.

"At the NAPD, our officers are held to the highest standards of personal and professional conduct," Bailey said in a news release. "When presented with the current allegations, we took appropriate action immediately."

While looking into the Floyd County accusations, police executed a search warrant on Schneider's phone. He was charged with voyeurism last week after investigators say they found videos and still images of two women changing clothes. Court records show Schneider's wife operates a boutique out of their Clark County home, where models change clothes in part of the house. Police say upon questioning, Schneider admitted to buying and installing a spy camera in the changing area with the intention to see women in the nude. He identified the two women in the videos; police then confirmed with the two that it was them who appeared in the footage. They also said they had been unaware of a camera.

Schneider is expected to appear for an initial hearing Tuesday in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1. An initial hearing in the Clark County case is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 3, however it wasn't immediately clear Monday if that date will change in light of the new charges.

Bailey said that Schneider started with the department in July 2014 and had not been suspended before. An internal investigation will be undertaken by the New Albany Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.