The Latest: Arlington says it's sticking to its Amazon plans

FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, a rusting ferryboat is docked next to an aging industrial warehouse on Long Island City's Anable Basin in the Queens borough of New York. Amazon said Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, that it will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the decision by Amazon to dump New York City as a location for a new headquarters (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Arlington, Virginia, doesn't expect its plans to build a new Amazon headquarters to change, even though Amazon has scuttled a plan to build a headquarters in New York.

After a yearlong search for second headquarters, Amazon announced in November that it would split its new headquarters between New York and Arlington, with both getting 25,000 jobs.

Arlington County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey said county officials spoke with Amazon earlier Thursday.

He said nothing has changed from Arlington's perspective, noting that the company's deal with Virginia always included a provision that would allow Amazon to bring up to 37,850 jobs over the next 20 years. Amazon said Thursday that it wasn't looking to replace New York at this time, but planned to continue hiring in other offices around the country and Canada.

Dorsey said the county would be able to accommodate that many Amazon jobs in its Crystal City neighborhood, and that county planners had long anticipated that kind of influx, whether from a single company like Amazon or a host of companies. The neighborhood, which is adjacent to the Pentagon, lost tens of thousands of government jobs a decade ago under a realignment of military facilities.

"We are moving forward as we had planned," Dorsey said. "Nothing has changed."

___

2:15 p.m.

On the streets of Queens, reaction to Amazon's decision to cancel its headquarters differed among the residents and local businesses.

Andrew Ousley, a resident of one of the new rental high-rises near the site Amazon had considered, applauded Thursday's news.

"I was afraid that having Amazon in our backyard was going to lead to rent hikes and increased prices in stores and restaurants," he said. "Given I both live and operate my business out of LIC, my plan was to move out before they arrived. But now that they're not coming, I'm more likely to stay and see how the neighborhood continues to grow and evolve in a more organic fashion."

But Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, struggled to express his "sadness and dismay."

"An entire generation will look back at these last few months and ask us why," he said in a statement. "I hope those that opposed this Amazon deal have the answers to what we lost today. Queens is one of the best places for a tech firm — for any forward-looking business — to expand into, with our diverse talent pool, entrepreneurial spirit, thriving arts scene and boundless energy. It is a shame to lose the opportunity, investment and jobs that Amazon offered, but there are many more ways for businesses in Queens to thrive, and we will be welcoming them with open arms."

___

1:50 p.m.

Amazon's stunning announcement to abandon its proposed campus in Long Island City came just two days after the Cuomo administration's economic development czar repeatedly praised the deal during his three hours of testimony before a joint legislative hearing in Albany on the governor's $175 billion state budget proposal.

Several members of the Senate and Assembly voiced skepticism about the state and city incentives that initially convinced Amazon to choose Long Island City, questioning economic development Commissioner Howard Zemsky about its cost for taxpayers. He responded by focusing on the number jobs and the billions in tax revenues the project was expected to generate over the next two decades.

"There's nothing we can equate this to in the history of the state," Zemsky said Tuesday. "It's the largest economic development prize we've ever had."

___

1:40 p.m.

Amazon's decision to cancel its planned headquarters in Long Island City reflects poor planning by both the company and state leaders, a leading business location consultant said.

Tom Stringer, managing director at BDO Consulting, said that neither the company nor the state reached out sufficiently to neighborhood leaders to win them over.

"Both of them really did an awful job," Stringer said. Not having local officials "in the process early on is really mind-boggling to me."

The collapse of the deal won't hurt the city's economy, Stringer said, because it is already doing well and the project hadn't moved forward yet. But it damages New York City's reputation for getting deals done, he added.