Update: Latest in apparent double murder-suicide in Gainesville

Dec. 21—Update: Three people, including twin sisters, were found dead Wednesday, Dec. 21, in a Holland Drive home in Gainesville in a suspected double murder-suicide.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office was called around 11:30 a.m. to the 4200 block of Holland Drive.

Two women were found dead in a bedroom, and a man was found dead in the living room from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Sheriff's Office said the man is believed to have killed the two women, though the cause of death is still under investigation.

The Sheriff's Office has not released the names or motive for those involved.

Family members said the dead man's name is Andrew Newberry. They identified the women as his mother and aunt, Ruth and Ruby Newberry, respectively.

The women were twin sisters, according to their older sister Jackie London, 80.

"They were good Chrisitan girls and hard workers," London said.

Tim Ragan, who said Ruth Newberry was his ex-fiance, said the killings came as a "total shock."

"They were real good girls," he said.

He said he wasn't sure what the motive might have been.

The 58-year-old sisters were living in the same house with Ruth Newberry's daughter and her two daughters, Ragan said.

