The latest Apple Watches are coming to stores Friday, here's what to know

The newest Apple Watches, the Series 9 and Ultra 2, are coming to market this Friday marking the latest hardware release from Apple's "Wondlerlust" event.

While Apple's big ticket release this week is the iPhone 15 line, the Series 9 and Ultra 2 offer new iterations of the Silicon Valley monolith's entry into digital horology and wearable technology.

The new watches promise an upgrade from previous versions, offering new features and an array of case materials and colors.

Here's what to know about the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.

How much do the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 cost?

The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $399, and the Ultra 2 is $799.

Where are the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 available?

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are available for purchase at Apple stores, authorized retailers and on Apple's website starting Friday.

What case materials and colors are available for the Apple Watch Series 9?

The Series 9 is available in two case materials: aluminum and stainless steel.

The aluminum cased watch is offered in five colors: pink, midnight (blue), starlight (cream) and silver.

The stainless-steel cased watch is offered in three colors: graphite (grey), gold and silver.

What's new in the Apple Watch Series 9?

The primary upgrade for the Series 9 comes from a new processing chip, called the S9 SiP, which the company claims will be faster than the one introduced in 2020.

The Series 9 will also have a new feature called "double tap." The feature allows users to answer a call or control any number of actions in an app by tapping their index finger and thumb together, twice.

What's new in the Apple Watch Ultra 2?

The Ultra 2 will also have the S9 SiP chip which will enable Siri on the watch itself. Adventurers will have an improved view of the watch's screen as the Ultra 2 has a maximum brightness of 3000 nits.

The Ultra 2 only comes in one color but has three compatible band families, Alpine Loop, Trail Loop and Ocean Band, each with three color options within it.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Apple Watches, Series 9, Ultra 2, hit stores Friday: What to know