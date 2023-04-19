After latest arrest, Muncie man now facing 44 criminal charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — In the wake of his most recent arrest, on March 30, Reginald Dean Akins Jr. now faces no less than 44 criminal charges in cases pending in Delaware County courts.

Akins, 57, of Muncie, faces six charges stemming from the March arrest — dealing in meth, dealing in a narcotic drug, conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of meth and possession of cocaine.

Two of those dealing charges, filed in Delaware Circuit Court 1, are Level 2 felonies carrying possible 30-year prison sentences.

According to an affidavit, Akins sold both cocaine and meth to informants for the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task force at his home, in the 1400 block of South Hackley Street, in late March.

Task force members said Akins had small amounts of cocaine, heroin and meth in his possession when arrested in a traffic stop on March 30. A raid that day at his home resulted in seizure of more than 14 grams of what was believed to be heroin, the court document said.

In an interview with investigators, the Muncie man reportedly said he sold drugs to support his own addiction to meth.

At the time of his arrest, Akins was on electronic home detention, awaiting trial in 10 other cases, all drug-related, filed in Circuit Court 1 since September 2018.

He now faces a total of 44 charges — including four counts of dealing in meth, nine counts of possession of meth, four other dealing-related charges and 11 other counts alleging illegal possession of drugs, including narcotics.

The Muncie man was being held in the Delaware County jail on Wednesday under a $150,000 bond.

By 2003, Akins had at least 15 convictions, for crimes including armed robbery and possession of cocaine.

That year, he was convicted of intimidation in a case that saw him accused of sending threatening letters to a woman who served on a Delaware Circuit Court jury that found him guilty of armed robbery in 2001.

According to court documents, those letters contained threats to "physically and sexually harm" the juror, and also to harm her children.

