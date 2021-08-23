The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”

The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.

Later, the German military clarified that the Afghan officer was a member “of the Afghan army” — Afghan troops who are involved in securing the airport as part of the multinational operation.

There was no further information and it wasn't known who the attackers were. The Taliban, who are manning the outside perimeters of the Kabul airport, have until now not opened fire on NATO or Afghan troops within.

Monday's incident took place after at least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport on Sunday, the British military said. Thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover.

___

MORE ON THE CRISIS IN AFGHANISTAN:

Kabul airlift is accelerating but still hampered by chaos

— British military: 7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport

— China both worries and hopes as US departs Afghanistan

— ‘Imbecilic’: Ex-UK leader Tony Blair slams Afghan withdrawal

— AP PHOTOS: Two decades of war, and daily life in Afghanistan

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is raising concerns that the Islamic State poses a threat as American troops seek to evacuate thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan.

Biden in remarks at the White House on Sunday noted that the terror group is a “sworn enemy of the Taliban” and said that the longer U.S. troops are on the ground increases the chance that the group will attempt to strike innocent civilians and American personnel near the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul has been warning Americans to avoid traveling to the airport in part because of concerns about Islamic State fighters.

The extremist group has long declared a desire to attack America and U.S. interests abroad and it has been active in Afghanistan for a number of years, carrying out waves of horrific attacks, mostly on the Shiite minority.

The group has been repeatedly targeted by U.S. airstrikes in recent years, and faced Taliban attacks.

___

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says 11,000 individuals were evacuated from Kabul over the weekend and he remains committed to assisting all Americans who want to leave Afghanistan get out.

Biden added Sunday that his first priority is getting American citizens out of Afghanistan “as quickly and safely as possible.”

In the president’s words: “We’re working hard and as fast as we can to get people out. That’s our mission. That’s our goal.”

Biden also says he is also activating the civilian reserve air fleet provided by commercial airlines to help move evacuees from third country waystations on to the United States.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1; Taliban mass near Panjshir

    A firefight at one of the gates of Kabul's international airport killed at least one Afghan soldier early Monday, German officials said, the latest chaos to engulf Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country. The shooting near the military side of the airport came as the Taliban sent fighters to the north of the capital to eliminate pockets of armed resistance to their lightning takeover earlier this month. The Taliban said they retook three districts that fell the day before and had surrounded Panjshir, the last province that remains out of their control.

  • Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

    A firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at Kabul airport on Monday, Germany's armed forces said, as thousands of Afghans and foreigners thronged the airport, seeking to flee Taliban rule. One Afghan guard was killed and three were wounded in the battle at the airport's north gate, which involved U.S. and German forces, the German military said on Twitter. While the Taliban have deployed fighters outside the airport, where they have tried to help enforce some kind of order, there are Afghan guards helping U.S. forces inside the airport.

  • Afghan guard killed: Firefight leaves at least one dead and others injured at Kabul airport

    A firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at the North Gate of Kabul airport on Monday morning, Germany's armed forces said, as thousands of Afghans and foreigners thronged the airport, seeking to flee Taliban rule.

  • 111 Afghan school girls escape Kabul safely

    The girls attended a special leadership school in Kabul sponsored by the government of Qatar.

  • I'm an Afghan woman with family in Kabul. The West's lack of respect for the Afghan people is maddening.

    As an Afghan, what happened in my country last week is not nearly as devastating as what has occurred for the past two decades of military occupation.

  • Benicia could go against county to implement indoor mask mandates

    "I think the feeling on the City Council is, despite Solano County's unwillingness to move in this direction, that we have an obligation to try to further protect health and safety," says Benicia Mayor Steve Young.

  • Cook Co. indoor mask mandate takes effect Monday

    Cook County is joining Chicago in reinstating an indoor mask mandate as COVID cases continue to rise amid the Delta variant.

  • German military reports deadly firefight involving U.S. forces at Kabul Airport

    An Afghan guard was killed and three others wounded in a "firefight" at Kabul's airport with "unknown attackers" that also involved German and U.S. security forces, Germany's military said Monday.Of note: The incident happened as thousands of Afghans and foreigners seeking to leave Afghanistan were at the airport's north gate in the country's capital, per Reuters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The statement from the German military did not say whether

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Selectquote, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 15, 2021 - SLQT

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2021) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Selectquote, Inc. ("Selectquote") (NYSE: SLQT) between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more ...

  • PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 17%

    Today is shaping up negative for PS Business Parks, Inc. ( NYSE:PSB ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • Rosen, National Trial Lawyers, Encourages Yalla Group Limited Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - YALA

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2021) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) between September 30, 2020 and August 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court ...

  • U.S., Germany steer citizens away from Kabul airport

    The United States and Germany on Saturday advised their nationals in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport, citing security risks as thousands gathered trying to flee the country almost a week after Taliban Islamists took control.This warning comes as crowds have grown at the airport over the past week with people pleading to be allowed to leave.Video obtained by Reuters shows Afghan special forces - on Wednesday - firing gunshots to prevent Afghans from entering the airport.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Saturday was asked if the window of opportunity to get people out is closing:“I think we've been very honest about the fact that we know that we're fighting against both time and space. That's really -that's the race that we're in right now. And we're trying to do this as quickly and as safely as possible.”A U.S. Embassy advisory said Americans should avoid the Kabul airport gates (quote) “unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so."The German Embassy also advised its local citizens not to go to the airport, warning in an email that the Taliban were conducting increasingly strict controls around the airport.The Taliban - who are trying to hammer out a new government - have urged those without travel documents to go home. According to NATO and Taliban officials, at least 12 people have been killed in and around the single runway airfield since Sunday.A senior U.S. military official said there had been short periods in the last 24 hours when the gates to Kabul airport have been closed, but no reported change in the "enemy" situation in and around the airfield.

  • Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

    At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront the first stirrings of armed resistance since capturing nearly all of Afghanistan in a matter of days earlier this month. Anti-Taliban fighters claimed to have seized three mountainous districts, and a prominent militia commander in the only province not yet under Taliban control pledged to fight back if attacked.

  • Rising prices, shuttered banks add to misery for Kabul

    A week after the Taliban's lightning seizure of Kabul, growing numbers of people in the Afghan capital are facing a daily struggle to get by with their jobs gone, banks still shuttered and food prices soaring. The thousands crowded outside the airport entry points and fighting for seats on flights out of Kabul have provided the starkest image of the turmoil in the city since the Western-backed government collapsed.

  • "Best of America:" Biden praises Americans welcoming Afghan refugees

    President Biden said on Sunday that U.S. evacuation efforts from Afghanistan could be extended beyond Aug. 31.Why it matters: Biden sought to address criticisms of much of the White House response to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, outlining why the administration was using commercial airlines to help relocate evacuees and the protocols in place to ensure that Afghans arriving to the U.S. have been thoroughly vetted. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • ASX's (ASX:ASX) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

    ASX Limited ( ASX:ASX ) is reducing its dividend to AU$1.11 on the 29th of September. The dividend yield will be in the...

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • An Afghan woman came to the United States to study. Her family is stuck in Kabul and she can't go home.

    "I have a sister I haven't met yet," the woman told Insider. "I don't know how old she is going to be when I meet her."

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Afghans speak of despair, uncertainty after evacuation to Qatar

    Afghans who fled their country this week have spoken about their despair at leaving loved ones behind and the uncertain future ahead of them after the Taliban's rapid takeover. The Taliban advance has led to a mass evacuation of Afghans and foreigners amid fears of reprisals and a return to a harsh interpretation of Islamic law. "It was very difficult to leave my country," a veiled woman told Reuters in Doha, Qatar.