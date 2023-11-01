The latest on Austin police officer trial: Expert describes shortcomings of bodycam video

Austin police officer Christopher Taylor, charged in connection with the April 2020 shooting death of Michael Ramos, is believed to be the first Austin police officer charged with murder for an on-duty use of force.

Over the course of seven days, attorneys from the Travis County district attorney’s office have argued that Taylor’s use of lethal force was unjustified and in defiance of police protocol.

Defense attorneys are expected to give their opening statement on Wednesday, having elected not to give one on the first day of trial.

Check back for continued updates on the trial against Taylor this week.

How might 'human perception' differ from body-worn camera footage? Policing expert weighs in.

On Wednesday morning, policing expert and law professor Seth Stoughton took the stand and discussed how video footage — such as from a body-worn camera — can differ from “human perception.” He said that movement on video can look “much more intense” than actual movement is.

“The camera sees both more than and less than our human eye,” he said.

Austin Police Officer Christopher Taylor leaves the courtroom during a break in his murder trial at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday October 31, 2023. Taylor is charged with killing of Michael Ramos in 2020.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors have played footage from various body-worn and patrol vehicle cameras to show that, when Taylor fired at Ramos, Ramos’ vehicle was turning away from officers.

Stoughton said that while body-worn camera can’t capture the full breadth of human perception, it’s still useful in identifying all the information available to the officer at the time.

“It could help us identify whether the officer’s subjective perceptions … were reasonable and professionally appropriate,” Stoughton said.

