The Latest: Italy's tally of new virus cases down to 239

A woman's temperature is measured before riding a passenger jeepney to help curb the spread of COVID19 as drivers at the Tandang Sora terminal were recently allowed back on the road after months of not being able to work on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 in Quezon city, Philippines. Coronavirus infections in the Philippines continues to surge Sunday as medical groups declared the country was waging a losing battle against the contagion and asked the president to reimpose a lockdown in the capital. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MILAN — The number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Italy nudged lower to 239 in the last 24 hours, while all eight deaths were recorded in Lombardy, the epicenter of the country's epidemic.

That brings the total number of cases in Italy to 248,070 and deaths to 35,154, according to Health Ministry figures released Sunday.

New cases were distributed in every region, with none at zero, and Emilia-Romagna, which has had several outbreaks, counting the most at 49.

The number of daily cases in Italy has hovered between 200-300 for weeks, mostly related to people arriving from outside of Italy, either foreign workers or migrants.

Italians have been filling beaches, particularly on the weekends, as the country enters the traditional holiday month of August.

A beach establishment in Sabaudia, south of Rome, was closed after a lifeguard tested positive. And Italian high-speed railway operators were forced to reverse plans to loosen distancing rules on trains after Health Minister Roberto Speranza passed an ordinance blocking a move by the transport ministry to allow all seats to be occupied.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— India reports 55,000 virus cases, Florida faces hurricane

— Virtual school: Teachers want to improve but training varies

— South Africa hits 500,000 confirmed cases, still not at peak

— Thousands have converged in Berlin to protest Germany’s coronavirus restrictions at a demonstration proclaiming “the end of the pandemic” has arrived. The protest comes as German authorities are voicing increasing concerns about an uptick in new infections.

— Travelers entering France from 16 countries where the coronavirus is circulating widely are having to undergo virus tests upon arrival at French airports and ports.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is postponing some planned measures to ease the lockdown because the number of new coronavirus cases in the country is on the rise.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. __ White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx says widespread coronavirus infections in urban and rural America mark a “new phase” for the pandemic as she doubled down on calls to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.

Birx, speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, said “What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread.”

The United States has the world’s biggest number of cases at 4.6 million, or one-quarter of the total, and 154,361 deaths. Birx said mitigation efforts across the west and the south are beginning to work but warned that people need to take the virus seriously and employ significant safety precautions when cases first begin to tick up.

___

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she doesn’t have faith in White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, whom she ties to misinformation spread by President Donald Trump.

Pelosi was asked on ABC’s “This Week” whether she had confidence in Birx.

The California Democrat replied: “I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so I don’t have confidence there, no.”

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Birx said she has respect for Pelosi and attributed the sentiment to a New York Times article in which Birx is described as embracing overly optimistic assessments of the coronavirus.

Birx said that she has “never been called Pollyannish or non-scientific or non-data-driven. And I will stake my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of utilizing data to really implement better programs to save more lives.”

___

ATHENS, Greece — Greek health authorities on Sunday announced 75 new coronavirus cases — 4 of them from international arrivals — and 2 deaths over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases has risen to 4,662, with 208 deaths. Twelve patients are on ventilators, while 128 have exited intensive care units.

Sunday’s data are less alarming than Saturday’s 110 new cases — the fourth largest daily tally and largest since April — but authorities are stepping up inspections, especially at holiday hotspots, where people have started gathering after a very slow start to the tourist season.