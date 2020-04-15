A civic worker sprays disinfectant on a policeman standing guard after a protest by migrant workers against the extension of the lockdown, in a slum in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the world's largest coronavirus lockdown to head off the epidemic's peak, with officials racing to make up for lost time. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

—Trump halts US payments to World Health Organization.

—Singapore requires everyone going outside to wear a mask.

—India easing lockdown restrictions, starting April 20.

___

NEW DELHI — India has announced some easing of lockdown restrictions, beginning April 20, to restart manufacturing and farming activity in rural areas to ease the suffering of millions of poor people.

India’s Home ministry issued guidelines on Wednesday that will also permit construction of roads and buildings in the rural areas. The inter-state transport of goods, essential and non-essential, will be allowed.

The announcement came a day after India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension to the country’s three-week lockdown until May 3 to fight the coronavirus epidemic which has, so far, claimed 377, with more than 10,000 positive cases. The lockdown has restricted people to their homes for all but essential trips to places like markets or pharmacies.

Tens of thousands of migrant workers surviving on daily wages have been protesting the government lockdown. More than 60% of India’s 1.3 billion people live in villages and are largely dependent on farming.

The new guidelines said that coal, mineral and oil production will also be allowed and manufacture of information technology hardware and of essential goods and packaging can resume.

—-

PERTH, Australia — A man who repeatedly sneaked out of a hotel to visit his girlfriend has become the first person in Australia to be jailed for breaching a coronavirus quarantine order.

Jonathan David, 35, was sentenced in the Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday to six months and two weeks in prison, but will likely only spend one month behind bars. He was also fined 2,000 Australian dollars ($1,280).

David returned home to Perth from the Australian east coast on March 28 and was directed to spend the next two weeks in quarantine in a hotel, a standard requirement for interstate travelers.

But he continually sneaked out and used public transport to visit his girlfriend. He wedged open a fire exit door so that he could come and go without hotel staff seeing him.

But he was caught out by security cameras and was taken into custody on April 5. He pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a direction.

Magistrate Elaine Campione told David he "chose to roll the dice with other people’s lives and that was breathtakingly arrogant,” during a state of emergency.

After David spends a month in prison, the balance of his sentence will be suspended for 12 months unless he commit another offense.in that time.

___

BEIJING — China reported 46 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 36 from overseas.

Of the 10 domestic cases, eight were in the province of Heilongjiang that borders on Russia, where authorities have been rushing to stem a new outbreak among those traveling back to China.

Almost 1,100 people were also under quarantine and monitoring as suspected cases or for having tested positive for the virus without showing symptoms.

China now has recorded a total of 3,342 deaths among 82,295 cases.

___

TOKYO — Japan had 457 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing a national total to 8,100 as of Tuesday, as well as 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year.

All combined, Japan has a total of 8,812 cases, with 231 deaths, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Wednesday.

Tokyo, by far, has the biggest number of cases at 2,319, most of them still hospitalized. Officials are under pressure to expand space for more patients, while transferring those with no or slight symptoms to hotels to make room for others in serious conditions.

So far, 105 slightly sick patients moved into a hotel, and Tokyo plans to secure up to 3,500 single rooms by June.

Lack of space and equipment at ordinary hospitals that previously have not been equipped with infectious diseases treatment are being asked to take in patients.

Medical experts have warned that Tokyo’s healthcare system is on the brink of collapse amid surge of patients and shortage of protective gear.