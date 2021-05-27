The Latest: Australia's Victoria state to return to lockdown

  • FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2021, file photo, an empty Swanston Street is seen at night in the Central Business District as lockdown due to the continuing spread of COVID-19 prepares to start in Melbourne. Melbourne, the city that was once Australia’s worst COVID-19 hot spot has announced a seven-day lockdown, its fourth since the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, File)
  • Commuters wearing face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus wait for rides in Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, May 24, 2021. The Philippines, a coronavirus hotspot in Southeast Asia, has received more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since February, but less than half have been administered so far, said officials, adding that among the problems were public hesitancy and low registration for the jabs. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
  • People who arrived early in the morning to get inoculated against the coronavirus wait their turn at a vaccination camp for those above age 45 being held in the premises of a school in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • Health workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sanitize during the funeral for a COVID-19 victim at Nirvana memorial, a Buddhist, Taoist and Christian cemetery in Semenyih, Malaysia, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Malaysia's latest coronavirus surge has been taking a turn for the worse as surging numbers and deaths have caused alarm among health officials, while cemeteries in the capital are dealing with an increasing number of deaths. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
  • A sign requiring masks is displayed as travelers move about at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • Timothy Musomba wears a mask while viewing sculptures at the newly re-opened Getty Center amid the COVID-19 pandemi,c Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Nurse Meltem Gulcan, left, talks to local residents about the importance of anti COVID-19 vaccination, in the village of Gokce, in the district of Mardin, a culturally and historically diverse region in Turkey's south, overlooking Mesopotamia and bordering Syria, Friday, May 21, 2021. The health worker is part of Turkey's 'vaccination persuasion' teams, a recent initiative that aims to promote inoculation against the coronavirus among the country's most vulnerable population. (AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel)
1 / 7

Virus Outbreak Australia

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2021, file photo, an empty Swanston Street is seen at night in the Central Business District as lockdown due to the continuing spread of COVID-19 prepares to start in Melbourne. Melbourne, the city that was once Australia’s worst COVID-19 hot spot has announced a seven-day lockdown, its fourth since the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MELBOURNE, Australia — The city that was once Australia’s worst COVID-19 hot spot on Thursday announced a seven-day lockdown, its fourth since the pandemic began.

The lockdown for Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state comes after a new cluster in the city rose to 26 infections, including a person who was in intensive care.

Victoria Acting Premier James Merlino said: “Unless something changes, this will be increasingly uncontrollable."

The new Melbourne cluster was found after a traveler from India became infected with a more contagious variant of the virus while in hotel quarantine in South Australia state earlier this month. The traveler was not diagnosed until he returned home to Melbourne.

Australia’s second largest city last year underwent a second wave of infections that peaked at 725 new cases in a single August day at a time when community spread had been virtually eliminated elsewhere in the country.

That lockdown lasted for 111 days. A third lockdown that lasted for five days in February was triggered by a cluster of 13 cases linked to hotel quarantine near Melbourne Airport.

Victoria accounts for 820 of Australia’s 910 coronavirus deaths during the pandemic.

___

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin, including lab leak theory

— Taiwan struggles with testing backlog amid island's largest outbreak

— Ohio announces 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery winner

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MANILA, Philippines — The president of the Philippines warns he will jail village leaders and police officers who don’t enforce pandemic lockdown rules.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s comments Wednesday night were in response to swimming parties, drinking sprees and picnics held earlier this month in three resorts where dozens of merrymakers later tested positive for the virus.

Duterte is known for a tough approach to crime and he says he wants law enforcers to carry wooden sticks as a “permanent fixture” so offenders who resist arrest can be hit in the hands and feet with “reasonable force.”

A surge in coronavirus infections that started in March has begun to ease after the government re-imposed lockdowns in metropolitan Manila and four adjacent provinces. But daily cases are still high and a vaccination campaign is struggling with supply problems.

___

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada school district for Las Vegas and the rest of Clark County says fully vaccinated students and staff are no longer required to wear masks in most situations.

The district said Wednesday the new policy will go into effect June 1 with the approval of the Southern Nevada Health District.

The change comes after the CDC recently said that people vaccinated against the coronavirus do not have to wear masks in indoor or outdoor settings.

Clark County school officials say that under the new policy, any student or staff member who is outside does not have to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Masks will still be required on school buses and at graduation ceremonies.

___

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is preparing to allow all-night alcohol sales again. And the city is lifting a ban on parades and its traditional “second line” marches as coronavirus vaccinations rates improve and hospitalizations for COVID-19 stay low.

The city says it will end the 1 a.m. shutdown of alcohol sales and begin taking permit applications for parades and second lines under new rules that take effect Friday.

New Orleans is also allowing gyms to operate at full capacity and removing six-foot table spacing requirements at restaurants.

Some restrictions on large gatherings will remain in place. But exceptions will be made for events at which face masks will be required and participants must provide proof of vaccination.

___

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials have granted emergency authorization to a third antibody drug to help reduce hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19.

The FDA said Wednesday it authorized the drug from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology for people with mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 who face extra risks of severe illness, including seniors and those with underlying health problems.

There has been low demand for two similar drugs already available, due mainly to the logistical hurdles of delivering them and confusion about their availability. U.S. health officials have been trying to raise awareness of the treatments, connecting people who test positive for COVID-19 with information about nearby providers.

The drugs are delivered as a one-time intravenous infusion at a hospital or clinic and should be given within 10 days of the start of symptoms.

___

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that vaccinated kids aged 12 to 17 will have a chance to win a full ride to public universities and colleges in New York.

The state will raffle off 50 scholarships, which would cover four years of tuition, room and board, books and supplies.

New York will hold weekly drawings on Wednesday to randomly select 10 winners. Parents or guardians can enter children who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since May 12.

Schools across the country are using mascots, food trucks and prize giveaways to try to get kids vaccinated before school lets out for the summer.

Cuomo said children who get vaccinated earlier will have the best chance at winning. It’s unclear when applications for the lottery will open up, but people can sign up for notifications on a state website.

___

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle is shutting down all but one of its mass COVID-19 vaccination sites next month.

Authorities announced Wednesday that the city-run sites at Lumen Field, Rainier Beach, West Seattle and North Seattle College will close in June. The decision comes as more than 76% of eligible Seattle residents have received at least one shot and 60% are fully vaccinated.

The Seattle Fire Department will continue operating its testing and vaccination site in the neighborhood south of downtown through the summer. The city’s vaccination efforts got a boost when the Lumen Field Event Center opened more than two months ago.

Since March 13, more than 97,000 vaccinations have been administered at the event center near two of the city’s large sports arenas. The city says it will continue to offer mobile vaccinations and spin up vaccination clinics as needed.

___

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island factory once praised by former President Donald Trump for ramping up production of N95 face masks in the early days of the pandemic is laying off nearly 500 workers.

A spokesperson for Honeywell International told WPRI-TV on Wednesday that about 470 jobs at the Smithfield facility are being cut.

Employees are being urged to apply for other jobs at the company and some eligible workers will receive severance. The masks are critical safety equipment for health care workers and others even as general demand for face-coverings is diminishing as the pandemic wanes.

___

SANTA FE, N.M. — The superintendent of New Mexico’s largest school district is backtracking on a promise to channel federal pandemic relief toward employee bonuses.

State auditors warned Wednesday that the proposed payments of at least $6 million could violate state constitutional provisions against giving away taxpayer dollars.

Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder had said Tuesday that the constitution may prevent the district from delivering promised payments of $1,000 to full-time teachers and staff and $500 for part-timers in recognition of work since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Payments were scheduled for about 12,000 employees.

___

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is asking U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble” efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says there is insufficient evidence to conclude “whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.”

Biden directed U.S. national laboratories to assist with the investigation and called on China to cooperate with international probes into the origins of the pandemic. He held out the possibility that a firm conclusion may never be known, given the Chinese government’s refusal to fully cooperate with international investigations.

The U.S. leads the world with 33.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 591,000 confirmed deaths.

Recommended Stories

  • Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue to block Arkansas ban on most abortions

    Women's health provider Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging Arkansas' ban on all abortions except in medical emergencies, one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the United States. Arkansas' law, which Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson signed in March and which is due to go into effect in late summer, makes it a felony for doctors to provide abortions except in medical emergencies, with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. Like many other abortion restrictions passed in Republican-led states in recent years, the law is part of a conservative effort to prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that guarantees a woman’s right to abortion before a fetus is viable, at around 24-28 weeks.

  • Rising beef prices squeeze carnivores from Buenos Aires to California

    Beef prices are surging worldwide, taking meat off the menu in steak-loving Buenos Aires and spoiling summer barbecues in the United States as Chinese imports rise and the cost of feeding cattle soars. Globally, the surge is contributing to the highest food prices since 2014, according to the United Nations food agency, hitting poorer consumers particularly hard as they struggle to recover from economic shutdowns triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rise in beef prices has been spurred by increasing demand from China, limited cattle supplies in some countries, a shortage of slaughterhouse workers and rising feed costs.

  • Moderna COVID vaccine protects children — even more than adults, trial study finds

    It’s the second COVID-19 vaccine shown to offer adequate protection in children along with Pfizer’s.

  • Vietnam expands lockdown measures as infections hit record

    Vietnam widened lockdown measures in its industrialised north on Tuesday to combat its biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, as authorities reported a daily record in new cases that was more than double the previous high. The health ministry late on Tuesday announced 447 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest jump since the 190 cases seen on May 16, driven by clusters in factory zones in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces. Vietnam has reported the presence of the highly contagious variant first identified in India.

  • Melbourne lockdown: Fears over outbreak sparks restrictions

    The Australian state of Victoria shuts down again as a fresh outbreak in the capital fuels anxiety.

  • Italy cable car fall: Lone child survivor in family of five recovering in hospital as death toll reaches 14

    Country’s prime minister offers condolences to families of victims of mountain tragedy

  • Detained journalist broke his own rule - Never fly over Belarus, says friend

    Roman Protasevich, the Belarusian journalist jailed after his plane was forced to land on Sunday, had decided to avoid flying over Belarus because of the risk of being intercepted but let his guard down, a friend told Reuters. Protasevich, a critic of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, is now in a Minsk jail along with Sofia Sapega, his girlfriend, on charges his friends say are trumped up. In a dramatic turn of events, a passenger plane carrying them back from a holiday in Greece to their homes in Lithuania was diverted to Belarus on Sunday after authorities there flagged what turned out to be a hoax bomb threat and scrambled a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the plane to Minsk.

  • Biden administration backs Trump-era Alaska oil drilling plans

    The Biden administration on Wednesday defended in the U.S. District Court for Alaska a massive ConocoPhillips oil and gas project approved during the Trump-era, per the New York Times.Why it matters: President Biden has pledged to move away from fossil fuels. But the project has the backing of officials including Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — who's viewed as a potential ally for Biden in his attempts to push through policies in an evenly divided Senate, the NYT notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Some tribal leaders and unions also back the project, but environmental groups say the Trump administration didn't consider the effects the Willow drilling project in part of the National Petroleum Reserve would have on wildlife and climate-change, according to Reuters. A judge temporarily blocked the project in May after the environmental groups filed a lawsuit.What they're saying: The Biden administration didn't clarify how its stance fit with climate policies, but it said in the filing sufficient considerations had been made in regards to greenhouse gas emissions considerations and the effects the project would have on "fish, caribou and polar bear habitat," the Times reports.The filing noted that Conoco has "valid lease rights" and can "develop its leases 'subject to reasonable regulation,'" per the NYT.Representatives for the Interior Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Senate unanimously passed a bill to declassify intel on the origins of COVID-19, including the Wuhan lab

    President Joe Biden also gave US intel 90 days to produce a report on the matter, days after reports that Wuhan lab workers fell ill in the fall of 2019.

  • Mark York, known for his role as Billy Merchant in 'The Office,' dies at 55

    Mark York died Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital from "a brief and unexpected illness," according to an obituary from his hometown of Arcanum, Ohio.

  • European firefighters help Sri Lanka with 7-day ship fire

    European firefighters and salvage experts have joined Sri Lankan crews battling a seven-day fire on board a container ship carrying chemicals, officials said Thursday. The fire on board the MV X-Press Pearl, which is anchored off Sri Lanka's capital Colombo, has spread to the quarterdeck where the ship’s bridge is located, and a large number of containers have tumbled into the sea. X-Press Feeders, which operates the ship, said firefighters and salvage experts flown in from Europe were working with local authorities to try to save the vessel and its cargo despite the adverse weather due to the onset of southwest monsoons.

  • U.S. says looking at Quad meeting in fall focused on infrastructure

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is looking to convene an in-person fall summit of leaders of the Quad countries - Australia, India and Japan - with a focus on infrastructure in the face of the challenge from China, President Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific policy coordinator said on Wednesday. Kurt Campbell said other countries were welcome to work with the Quad, which held a first virtual summit in March and pledged to work closely on COVID-19 vaccines, climate and security. "We want to look this fall to convene an in-person Quad and the hope will be to make a similar kind of engagement on infrastructure more generally," Campbell told an online event hosted by Stanford University.

  • Trump claims he has "absolute immunity" from Swalwell lawsuit

    Former President Trump on Monday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots because he has "absolute immunity."Driving the news: In a memo, Trump's attorney said the lawsuit "directly attacks" the First amendment, adding that the congressman took comments the former president made out of context and that the court should dismiss the lawsuit because "[t]he President's absolute immunity forecloses the jurisdiction of this Court."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "In bringing this suit, the Congressman asks this Court to wade into turbulent political waters to decide what controversial speech should be favored. The Court should firmly reject that invitation," Trump's filing says."The claims against former President Trump directly contravene the absolute immunity conveyed on the President by the Constitution as a key principle of separation of powers.""It is well recognized that rousing and controversial speeches are a key function of the presidency. That is especially true when, as is the case here, the President is advocating for or against congressional action," the filing said, defending Trump's behavior after the presidential election.The filing also urged the Court to dismiss the lawsuit against Donald Trump Jr.Catch up quick: Swalwell filed a lawsuit in March against Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Plague of mice ravages parts of rural Australia

    Believed to have arrived in Australia with the First Fleet - mice are well suited to the country's often harsh climate. They can survive long periods of dry weather. When the weather turns, they thrive and rapidly reproduce as food and water become available.Local media reported that just one pair of mice can produce on average up to 500 offspring in a season.Intensive baiting programmes have so far had little success against the infestation, and locals are hoping for heavy rain to drown the mice in their burrows.

  • Nigeria: Many missing feared dead after boat sinks in Kebbi state

    About 200 people were on the vessel and at least 20 have reportedly been rescued.

  • Erdogan calls on U.S. executives for better ties with Turkey

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan asked several U.S. corporate executives for better ties in a call on Wednesday in which he again criticised the White House's decision to call the 1915 Ottoman massacre of Armenians a genocide. Erdogan said U.S.-Turkey ties would nonetheless enter a "new era" after his face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden set for June 14, their first since last year's U.S. election. Erdogan thanked companies that believed in Turkey and said he expects the United States to be more constructive, adding U.S. tariffs on aluminium and steel remain a problem.

  • Sweeping bill to counter China introduced in U.S. House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. efforts to address competition with China progressed on Tuesday when the chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee introduced sweeping legislation to boost economic competitiveness and push Beijing on human rights. Representative Gregory Meeks introduced the "Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act," or EAGLE Act, as the U.S. Senate separately heads toward a vote on its own legislative package seeking to counter China. The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S. Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

  • German researchers tie cold viruses used to deliver COVID-19 vaccine to rare blood clot risk

    The researchers, in a study not yet reviewed by experts, said COVID-19 vaccines that employ adenovirus vectors - cold viruses used to deliver vaccine material - send some of their payload into the nucleus of cells, where some of the instructions for making coronavirus proteins can be misread. The resulting proteins could potentially trigger blood clot disorders in a small number of recipients, they suggest. Scientists and U.S. and European drug regulators have been searching for an explanation for what is causing the rare but potentially deadly clots accompanied by low blood platelet counts, which have led some countries to halt or limit use of the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines.

  • 'The clock is ticking': Democrats grow restless with Biden's infrastructure talks as Republicans float next counteroffer

    With sides still far apart, some Democrats say the time is nearing for Biden to try to pass an infrastructure package without Republicans.

  • Trump sent CIA to ‘gazump’ all available PPE during Covid crisis, British PM’s former aide testifies

    Dominic Cummings claims British efforts to secure the equipment was ‘completely hopeless’