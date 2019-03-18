The Latest: New Zealand's biggest gun show is canceled

In this image made from a video, a woman who Australia's Nine Network television says is a grandmother of Brenton Harrison Tarrant, the Australian man accused of carrying out the mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques, is interviewed in Grafton, New South Wales, Australia Sunday, March 17, 2019. The woman, identified as Marie Fitzgerald, says, "It's just so much for everything to take in that somebody in our family would do anything like this." (CHANNEL 9 via AP)

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The Latest on shootings at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand (all times local):

10 a.m.

The organizers of New Zealand's largest gun show say they have canceled the event to show respect for victims of the Christchurch massacre and because of "elevated security risks."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed to tighten gun laws after the attack. She says banning private ownership of semi-automatic rifles, which were used to devastating effect in the attack Friday on two Christchurch mosques, is an option.

The Kumeu Militaria Show, near Auckland, has been held for about five years.

In a statement announcing cancellation of the March 23 event, organizers say the show aims to support servicemen and women and promote interest in New Zealand's military history.

On the show's Facebook page, most commenters said they supported the decision.

___

9:35 a.m.

Facebook says it removed 1.5 million videos of the New Zealand shootings that killed 50 people during the first 24 hours after the massacre.

The revelation in a late Saturday tweet provides a chilling snapshot of how quickly provocative — and often disturbing — images circulate on the internet and the challenges facing social media companies such as Facebook as they try to stamp them out.

Facebook says it prevented 1.2 million of the videos from being uploaded to its social network, which has more than 2.2 billion users.

But that implies 300,000 versions of the video were available to watch for at least short periods of time before Facebook excised them.

The graphic video was taken by the shooter.

___

7:20 a.m.

Greek police say Brenton Harrison Tarrant, the New Zealand mosque shooting suspect, had stayed on the Greek islands of Crete and Santorini and traveled through the country twice, all in 2016.

Authorities in Bulgaria, Turkey, Croatia and Hungary have also confirmed visits by Tarrant between 2016 and 2018 as he apparently studied battles between Christians and the Ottoman Empire.

In a statement Sunday, Greek police said Tarrant entered the country twice in 2016 on transit flights on Nov. 29 and Dec. 10.

In March 2016, he entered the country on a flight from Istanbul and stayed for a few days in Heraklion, Crete and Santorini.

Authorities are investigating any phone calls or purchases Tarrant made in Greece.

On Tarrant's rifle was written a Greek word meaning "Turk-eater," or metaphorically, "Turk-slayer."

___

12:30 a.m. Monday

Pope Francis has offered prayers for "our Muslim brothers" killed in the attack against two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Francis in his traditional Sunday prayer said that the mosque attack victims were added "to the pain wars and conflicts that don't cease to afflict humanity."

Francis led the faithful in a silent prayer "for our Muslim brothers who were killed" and renewed "an invitation to unite in prayer and gestures of peace to oppose hatred and violence."

The public prayers follow a telegram of condolences sent after the Friday attacks that claimed 50 victims in which the pontiff denounced "the senseless acts of violence."

A 28-year-old white supremacist from Australia is suspected in carrying out the worst terror attack in New Zealand's modern history.

___

11:50 p.m. Sunday

Australia's Nine Network television has broadcast an interview with a woman and a man who it says are a grandmother and an uncle of Brenton Harrison Tarrant, the Australian man accused of carrying out the mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques.

The woman, identified as Marie Fitzgerald, says, "It's just so much for everything to take in that somebody in our family would do anything like this."

She adds, "It's only since he traveled overseas, I think, that the boy has changed completely ..."

The uncle, Terry Fitzgerald, says, "We say sorry, for the families over there, for the dead and the injured, yeah we just, can't think nothing else, just want to go home and hide."

The interview was conducted Sunday in the Australian city of Grafton in New South Wales state.

At least 50 people were killed in Friday's attack.

___

11:25 p.m.

Pakistan will observe a day of mourning Monday for victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks and honor a man who died after trying to tackle the gunman.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Sunday that flags would fly at half-staff. He praised Naeem Rashid, saying he showed courage in trying to take down the attacker and would be honored at a Pakistan Day function on March 23.