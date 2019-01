The Latest: Concert cancelled due to strong winds

FILE - In this Friday, July 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Tedder from the band OneRepublic performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. A winter storm swept through Northern California bringing strong winds, downing power lines and causing the cancellation of a OneRepublic and Ellie Goulding concert on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on storms in California (all times local):

7 p.m.

A winter storm swept through Northern California bringing strong winds, downing power lines and causing the cancellation of a OneRepublic and Ellie Goulding concert on Sunday.

The concert was being held in conjunction with the College Football Playoff National Championship. CFP officials said in a statement Sunday the show was cancelled due to strong winds and standing water at the concert venue in San Jose.

The concert was one of the major events leading up to Monday's national championship game between Alabama and Clemson.

The National Weather Service says gusts up to 30 mph were forecast for the area.

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District says the winter storm knocked out electricity for at least 20,000 customers across the Sacramento region, which is about 88 miles northeast of San Jose.

6:30 p.m.

Strong winds and downed trees in Northern California knocked out electricity for at least 20,000 customers across the Sacramento region Sunday night.

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District tells the Bee that power is expected to be restored by around 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a winter storm brought winds that gusted up to 49 mph (79 kph) on Sunday.

Avalanche warnings have been posted in parts of California, Nevada and Utah after a winter storm dumped heavy snow on the region.

A winter storm unleashed mudslides in Southern California wildfire burn areas and trapped motorists on a major highway.

10:45 a.m.

Avalanche warnings have been posted in parts of California, Nevada and Utah after a winter storm dumped heavy snow on the region.

The Sierra Avalanche Center issued a backcountry avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area stretching south into the Sierra along the California-Nevada line from noon Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service says blizzard conditions with gale-force winds could trigger widespread avalanche activity.

Two feet (61 centimeters) of snow was reported at Mammoth Mountain 150 miles (241.39 kilometers) south of Tahoe. More than a foot (30 cm) fell in the upper elevations around Tahoe, including 19 inches (48 cm) at Squaw Valley.

Nine inches (23 cm) of new snow was reported Sunday in parts of northern Utah, where an avalanche warning was in effect for the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range and Western Uinta Mountains.

10:35 a.m.

Rapper Soulja Boy was among motorists whose cars were trapped by mudslides caused by a powerful storm that shut down Southern California's Pacific Coast Highway.

The 28-year-old retweeted a photo of the mudslides in Malibu on Saturday

He says: "My car got stuck too almost went into the ocean" and posted along with a prayer emoji.

Soulja Boy's real name is DeAndre Cortez Way and he has retweeted well wishes from fans and news stories about the mudslides.

No injuries were reported after heavy rains swept through greater Los Angeles, loosening hillsides in areas scorched by recent wildfires.

The highway remains closed Sunday as crews tow away trapped cars and clear the lanes.

Soulja Boy's last album is "Young Drako." It was released in October.

8:55 a.m.

A winter storm unleashed mudslides in Southern California wildfire burn areas and trapped motorists on a major highway, and the northern part of the state is bracing for more wet weather.

Saturday's deluge loosened hillsides in Malibu where a major fire burned last year, clogging the Pacific Coast Highway with mud and debris.

The scenic route remains closed Sunday as crews tow away trapped cars and clear lanes. No injuries are reported.

Rainfall caused delays Saturday at San Francisco International Airport.

Forecasters say another strong system will bring rain and snow to Northern California beginning late Sunday.

Motorists are urged to use caution on mountain roads, where up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow could fall in the Sierra Nevada

Scattered showers are expected across greater Los Angeles.