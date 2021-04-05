Latest batch of stimulus checks going out includes ‘plus-up’ payments. Who’s eligible?

Summer Lin
On Friday, the Internal Revenue Service announced that millions of stimulus checks have been sent out, including “plus-up” or larger payments for people eligible for more money.

The third round of stimulus checks — worth $1,400 for most Americans — was included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue plan signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. More than 130 million checks worth $335 billion have already been sent out, the IRS said.

The latest batch of payments sent out include 4 million checks worth more than $10 billion and have a payment date of March 31, the IRS said in a news release.

Individuals making less than $75,000 qualify for a $1,400 payment, while couples making less than $150,000 qualify for a combined $2,800 payment, plus $1,400 per child or adult dependent.

Who’s eligible for “plus-up” payments?

Among those receiving checks in this batch are people who received an initial payment last month with amounts based on their 2019 tax filings, according to the IRS. Some saw their financial situations change when filing 2020 taxes, so they are eligible for more money in the form of these “plus-up payments.”

People could be eligible for the supplemental payments if they made less in 2020 compared to 2019 or claimed a new child or dependent on their 2020 taxes, according to the IRS.

Who else gets checks in this round?

The latest round of checks sent out also include checks for people whose information the IRS didn’t have to send out payments, but who have recently filed taxes.

Stimulus payments for people who didn’t have their information on file and plus-up checks will be sent on a weekly basis going forward, the IRS said.

More payments have also been sent out to Social Security and federal beneficiaries who didn’t file tax returns in 2019 or 2020 and didn’t use the IRS’ non-filer tool. The IRS started issuing checks over the weekend and more payments are expected to be received on April 7.

The IRS said it’s working on getting stimulus payments to Veterans Affairs beneficiaries and people who get benefits but don’t file taxes should get their checks by mid-April.

To check the status of your economic impact payment, go to the IRS Get My Payment tool here or call 800-919-9835.

