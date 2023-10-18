Get the latest Baton Rouge weather with Klover and Koda on Tuesday, October 17, 2023!

TechCrunch

General Motors is pushing its $4 billion plan to convert its Orion Assembly plant into an EV truck factory to late 2025, a year later than scheduled. GM's reasoning behind the delay — which will mean Orion will sit idle for two years — is "to better manage capital investment while aligning with evolving EV demand," the company said in a statement sent to TechCrunch. GM's Orion Assembly Plant, where some 1,271 employees, is currently where the Chevy Bolt and Chevy Bolt EUV are assembled.