The Latest: Eilish’s ‘No Time to Die’ wins Grammy Award

  • FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019 photo, Billie Eilish performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Eilish will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Blue Ivy's name was added to the nominee list for best music video for her mother's “Brown Skin Girl." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
1 / 2

Music Grammywatch-Performers

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019 photo, Billie Eilish performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Eilish will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Grammy Awards (all times local):

4 p.m.

Billie Eilish and her producer brother, Finneas, have won a Grammy for their song “No Time to Die” from the pandemic-delayed James Bond film.

The pair appeared remotely to accept the song written for visual media honor and Eilish excitedly thanked actor Daniel Craig and “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Eilish says “It was a dream to make this song, to work on this.” As for Finneas, he said: “I feel very lucky to be your brother.”

The award was announced during the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony, which hands out the majority of the awards ahead of the main telecast at 8 p.m. Eastern.

“Jojo Rabbit” and the “Joker” soundtrack also won Grammys in the segment of the show that awarded music created for visual media.

“Jojo Rabbit” director Taika Waititi accepted the award virtually from what appeared to be a trailer. He said he was working on a film set. He joked, “I guess they’re just giving Grammys to anyone now. I’ll take it.”

___

3:20 p.m.

Beyoncé — and her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy — have won the Grammy Award for best music video.

Blue Ivy is the second youngest winner of a Grammy behind Leah Peasell, who was 8 when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year at the 2002 show for their appearance on “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack.

Neither Beyoncé or Blue Ivy were on the virtual Premiere Ceremony where the award was announced.

The win brings Beyoncé a step closer to becoming the most decorated woman in Grammy history. Beyoncé won her 25th Grammy on Sunday, hours before the official awards show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

With 27 wins, Alison Krauss holds the title for most Grammys for a female artist.

___

2 p.m.

It could be a night for the history books for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

It could be a night for the history books for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé has never won album of the year throughout her career — she’s not up for the honor this year because she didn’t release a project during the eligibility period — but she is the most nominated act.

Trevor Noah will host the show, which airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+. The Grammys were originally scheduled for Jan. 31 but were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended Stories

  • Beyoncé Chose Not to Perform at 2021 Grammys, Recording Academy CEO Says

    Despite being the most nominated artist for the 2021 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé opted not to perform at the show, the Recording Academy's interim CEO said in a new interview.

  • Beyoncé Won't Perform at the Grammys This Year, Despite Holding the Most Nominations

    Bad news, Beyoncé fans: the queen will not be gracing Grammys viewers with a performance during tonight's award show. Although Beyoncé is this year's most-nominated artist with nine nominations, the Recording Academy revealed she opted out of taking the (virtual) stage.

  • Grammy nominations 2021: See the complete list of artists up for an award

    Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift lead the 2021 Grammy nominations. Who else made the cut?

  • The Weeknd joins top black artists hitting out at Grammys over snub

    The pop singer with the biggest selling single in the world last year has said he will boycott the Grammy Awards on Saturday in response to being snubbed in the nominations, amid a growing row over the perceived bias against black artists. Canadian star The Weeknd, whose single Blinding Lights smashed records, was not shortlisted for a single award. As the music industry geared up for the ceremony, The Weeknd made he wanted no part of Music's Biggest Night again unless organisers got rid of the "secret committees" that decide the shortlist. The Grammys' voting procedures are notoriously opaque, with review committees having the final say in 72 of the 83 categories. After the nominations were revealed, the Weeknd tweeted, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency....” “Because of the secret committees,” he added this week. “I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

  • Labour will vote against bill to give police more powers over protests in wake of Sarah Everard vigil

    The Labour Party will vote against a bill to give police more powers over protests this week in the wake of the Metropolitan Police’s crackdown on a vigil for the murder victim Sarah Everard. David Lammy, the shadow home secretary, said Ms Everard’s death had “instigated a national demand for action to tackle violence against women” and prompted the party to vote against the Government’s plans. The police, crime, sentencing and courts bill is due to be debated in Parliament this week and would fulfil a number of Tory manifesto pledges, including tougher sentences for child murderers and sex offenders. It would also hand police more powers to deal with protesters, including stricter controls on when gatherings can take place and limits on how much noise they can make. Ministers say the legislation would make it easier to convict protesters who do not follow conditions placed on them by police, such as the Extinction Rebellion activists who brought London to a standstill in the summer of 2019. Labour had originally intended to abstain on the bill, but said the aftermath of a police crackdown on a peaceful vigil for Ms Everard on Saturday was “no time to be rushing through poorly thought-out measures to impose disproportionate controls on free expression and the right to protest”.

  • Box Office: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Repeats No. 1 With $5.5 Million

    Disney's animated adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon" remained victorious at the domestic box office, collecting $5.5 million from 2,163 venues over the weekend. "Raya and the Last Dragon" has generated another $36 million at the international box office for a global haul of $52.6 million. The family film is also available to rent on Disney Plus, the company's streaming service, for an extra $30 fee.

  • Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Beyonce battle for Grammys top prizes

    Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Dua Lipa lead the charge at the reinvented Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the music industry hopes to put a year-long pandemic behind it. "The nominations were so surprising - The Weeknd not getting nominated - it's a very strange year to try to predict," said Melinda Newman, Billboard's executive editor for the West Coast and Nashville. The winners are chosen by some 11,000 voting members of the Recording Academy.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Friends Say They Saw the Split Coming

    Lockdown, a failed real estate venture, and more clued them in on the eventual breakup.

  • Cardi B says Selena Gomez needs an 'edgy' era before retiring from music

    The 'WAP' rapper responded after Gomez suggested she was considering retiring from music.

  • ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Season 2? Kevin Feige Says ‘There’s Certainly Ideas’

    Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige sounded more optimistic about a potential second season of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” compared to “WandaVision.” But the studio, which until this year had only made movies, views any future seasons of its growing list of Disney+ series in much the same way as it does film sequels. “It’s a funny question and it’s one that we obviously get asked much more in television because people expect it to be like what people know before. We really did approach it like we do the movies: We better make this great, because we won’t be able to do another one,” Feige said Sunday during a virtual press conference to promote the upcoming Disney+ series, which debuts Friday. “If we were able to do another one, there’s certainly ideas.” “Falcon and The Winter Soldier” will be followed by two other series that feature returning MCU actors in “Loki” in “Hawkeye,” along with future projects that will debut new heroes including Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ironheart. Feige reiterated the overall plan going forward is for characters and storylines to bounce between Disney+ and the movie theater. Also Read: How Disney+ Re-Created Must-Watch TV With 'WandaVision' and 'The Mandalorian' “They really will go back and forth between the Disney+ series and the movies,” he said. “Sometimes will be a Season 2, sometimes will be a feature.” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” reteams Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s James “Bucky” Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the aftermath of “Avengers: Endgame.” That movie ended with an elderly Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) handing Sam his shield and asking him to take on his mantle. The series also returns MCU veterans Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo, who will play the main antagonist. Wyatt Russell also debuts as John Walker/U.S. Agent, a character who ends up serving as a more militaristic version of Captain America in the comics. Unlike “WandaVision,” which Feige revealed well before its premiere that it would have a direct tie-in to a future movie — in this case, Elizabeth Olsen will appear in “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” next year — there are no announced plans for either Mackie or Stan to reprise their roles in an upcoming project. That doesn’t mean what happens in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” won’t have ramifications on the MCU, Feige said. “The characters of Bucky and Sam are essential to the MCU — whatever they go through could and should have an impact on the MCU,” Feige said. “It is hard to navigate every fan theory that’s going to pop up. Not everything is going to be as world-shattering.” He later added: “There can be character shifts that have massive, massive implications for the future.” If Mackie has his say, he knows which future Marvel project he’d like to appear in: “I would really — Kevin — like to spend some time in the ‘Blade’ world.” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” premieres Friday, March 19 on Disney+. Read original story ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Season 2? Kevin Feige Says ‘There’s Certainly Ideas’ At TheWrap

  • 16 of the best and worst Grammy red carpet looks of all time

    Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter! The Grammy Awards are usually a time for music’s greatest stars to flaunt their creative sense of style on the red carpet. Unlike the Oscars or the Golden Globes, history has shown that Grammys outfits aren’t always formal rather an opportunity for artists to let their music shine through their look - and that means just about anything goes. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, not all of our favourite musicians will be showing up and showing out at this year’s Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14. ALSO SEE: 14 of the best and worst Golden Globes dresses of all time According to Variety, although there will be an audience-free outdoor ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center and a live red carpet broadcast with performers and presenters, many artists have opted for virtual screenings and pre-recorded performances. To celebrate Grammy weekend, we’re taking a look back on some of the best and, respectfully, worst Grammy looks of all time. Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

  • Blues man: Meet an unlikely Grammy nominee

    Seventy-three-year-old Jimmy "Duck" Holmes is the last of the old Bentonia bluesmen – a brand of blues known for its haunting, hypnotic style. For decades, Holmes had played mostly at his own juke joint, the Blue Front café, But a couple years ago, his friend and manager brought him to Nashville for a secret purpose: to record a blues album with musician and producer Dan Auerbach. The result: "Cypress Grove," a Grammy nominee for Best Traditional Blues Album. Steve Hartman reports.

  • Frustrated Fauci urges Trump to tell Republicans to get vaccinated

    An increasingly frustrated Dr Anthony Fauci expressed his puzzlement on Sunday that Republican voters remain skeptical of getting one of the three approved Covid vaccines, saying it marks a “disturbing” trend. Dr Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, urged former president Donald Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” to promote the vaccine to his supporters. Recent polling has found that a strong plurality of people who voted for Mr Trump in last November’s elections say they will not get vaccinated for the virus that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last 12 months.

  • Mini will reportedly go all-electric by 2030

    Mini is said to be going all-electric by 2030, making it the first BMW brand to completely drop gas-powered cars.

  • Chris Harrison Stepping Down From The Bachelor: The Controversy, Explained

    Here's what's going on.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to support Mind after Piers Morgan furore

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are to give financial support to the charity that defended her during a bitter row with Piers Morgan over her admission to having had suicidal thoughts. The Duke and Duchess's Archewell Foundation has named the mental health charity Mind as among a number of new causes it will be supporting, along with campaigners for racial justice. It made the announcement on Friday, less than a week after the couple’s extraordinary interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast, in which the Duchess revealed that she had suffered from suicidal thoughts when she was a working royal. Following the interview’s broadcast Mr Morgan told Good Morning Britain viewers that he "didn't believe a word" of what she told the US chat show host, including her claim that she received no support from Buckingham Palace when experiencing suicidal feelings.

  • King of Queens Cast Remembers Late Jerry Stiller During Virtual Reunion: 'Just the Greatest'

    "A lot of people see him how he acts, the cranky old man yelling and screaming, but it was the opposite of who he was," recalled Kevin James

  • I went to the first Amazon Fresh store in the UK and felt like a shoplifter. Take a look inside.

    Amazon Fresh UK offers its own branded food, booze bouncers and a hassle-free shopping trip. It feels like a normal store, until you look up.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Reportedly Broken Up Amid Cheating Rumors

    Multiple sources confirm the wedding is off.

  • 6 things that can get you a bigger tax refund due to COVID

    Make pandemic relief work for you when you file your taxes.