The Latest: Biden committee to join National Day of Service

President-elect Joe Biden arrives to board his plane at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, en route to Atlanta to campaign for Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Georgia Senate runoffs and President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee will be joining the National Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and is encouraging Americans to do the same.

The committee said Monday in a statement that it will “partner with service leaders, community members, and local, state, and national organizations across the country to organize events that unite Americans around service in their communities.”

It says events will focus on COVID-19 relief and challenges that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, including poverty, hunger and racial injustice. The event is Jan. 18, two days before Biden’s inauguration.

Groups are being strongly encouraged to hold virtual events because of the pandemic, which has transformed this year’s inaugural festivities.

Organizers on Sunday announced that Biden’s inauguration will include a “virtual parade across America” and limited footprint to avoid drawing crowds. The day before he is sworn in, he is planning to hold a memorial service at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those killed by the virus.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE POLITICS WORLD ON MONDAY:

President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are traveling to Georgia to campaign for Senate runoffs, two races that could determine which political party controls the Senate. Trump is continuing to push Republican lawmakers to fight Biden's electoral victory when Congress meets to affirm the vote on Wednesday.

— Trump pressures Georgia elections chief: ‘Find 11,780 votes’

— Republicans condemn ‘scheme’ to undo election for Trump

— Here we go again: What to expect as Georgia counts votes

