The Latest: Biden: Trump wants to rewrite presidency limits

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on Donald Trump and Joe Biden visiting Iowa (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Donald Trump is trying to dismantle the limits on the presidency.

The former vice president said Tuesday that in the 2020 election, voters must not only reject Trump's policy agenda and values, but they also must stop Trump's attempt to elevate the presidency above its coequal branches of government.

Biden accused Trump of "breaking down the barriers that constrain his power" and claiming that he has "complete power."

Biden thundered into the microphone: "No, you don't, Donald Trump!" It sparked an eruption of cheers from the 500 people in a building on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

For his part, Trump didn't name-drop Biden at a state party fundraiser Tuesday night, though he mentioned him readily throughout the day.

___

7:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump is telling Iowa Republicans he's "reversing eight painful years of economic surrender."

Iowa's heavily rural economy is anxious about trade disputes he's initiated that have led to retaliatory tariffs on their products, hurting farm income.

At a state Republican Party dinner on Tuesday, Trump urged attendees to call their lawmakers and tell them to vote for a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico called USMCA, saying, "It's going to be phenomenal for your state."

Trump claims he is "knocking down barriers for American farmers and opening brand-new markets for American agriculture." Regardless, he says the "Democratic Party has never been angrier."

___

6:10 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is preemptively criticizing the first Democratic presidential primary debate as simply an "appearance" because of the short speaking time allowed to candidates.

He told reporters Tuesday in Iowa that because of the crowded field, "we're told we have one minute to respond, one minute to speak."

Biden says he's going to "say why I'm running and what I stand for," and suggested other candidates should do the same, warning them against tossing barbs at one another.

He says doing so would only make it easier for President Donald Trump to win a second term.

Many of Biden's opponents haven't adhered to that strategy, with a number issuing veiled critiques of the front-runner during a weekend political event in Des Moines.

___

5 p.m.

President Trump has signed an executive order intended to simplify the regulatory process for genetically engineered agriculture.

The order, signed Tuesday in Iowa, comes as companies are turning to newer genetic engineering techniques that make it easier to tinker with the traits of plants and animals.

Federal agencies didn't immediately have details on the executive order. But the White House said in a statement that the order is intended to help eliminate delays and reduce costs for producers.

Greg Jaffe, biotechnology director at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, says the impact of the order will depend on the details of how it's carried out by federal agencies.

But he says simply deregulating could make people lose confidence in genetically engineered foods.

___

4:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump and his 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden are getting in some digs at each other during separate campaign speeches in Iowa.

During a speech on renewable energy Tuesday, the president compared Biden to his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton, making the claim that both were too focused on him as they campaigned for president.

Trump says, "Then when it came time to vote, they all said, 'You know, she doesn't like Trump very much, but what else does she stand for?' The same thing is happening with Sleepy Joe."

For his part, Biden name-checked the president about a dozen times over the course of two events in Iowa on Tuesday. He told crowd in Mount Pleasant that he finds Trump's interest in him "fascinating."

___

4:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is reminding Iowa voters "I fought very hard for ethanol" as he visits the critical first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Trump spoke Tuesday while touring Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, which produces and sells the corn-based fuel additive ethanol.

Trump says that it was his administration that approved year-round sales of gasoline with higher blends of ethanol, a boon to the top corn-producing state in the nation.