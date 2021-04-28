The Latest: In GOP response, Scott says US isn't racist

  • Member of Congress applaud as President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
  • President Joe Biden hands a copy of his speech to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, watches as Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • President Joe Biden greets Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts watches as Biden arrives to speak to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Vice President Kamala Harris elbow bumps House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., before President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif.,, bottom, arrives before President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Two members of Congress look at their phones as they sit apart, socially distanced, ahead President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
  • President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
  • President Joe Biden elbow bumps House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after he addressed a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)
1 / 9

Biden 100 Days Congress

Member of Congress applaud as President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·15 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Joe Biden's first joint address to Congress (all times local):

11 p.m.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has used the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress to vow that “America is not a racist country.”

Scott, the only Black Republican senator, seized on Biden’s calls earlier in the evening that passage of major police reform could help stamp out institutional racism nationwide. Scott countered that “today, kids are being taught the color of their skin defines them again. If they look a certain way, they’re the oppressor.”

He said Biden and other top Democrats have begun crying racism too frequently when it comes to unrelated policy disputes, saying “race is not a political weapon to settle every issue.” He bristled at Democratic suggestions that voting rights restrictions passed by GOP-controlled legislatures around the country were meant to keep minority Americans from casting ballots.

Scott argued that the economy under Republican President Donald Trump boomed, helping to lower unemployment dramatically for Black and Hispanic Americans before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Scott also chided congressional Democrats for opposing legislation he personally championed on police reform, arguing that, going forward, Americans of all races should unite since they “are all in this together.”

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN'S JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS:

President Joe Biden used his first joint address to Congress to declare the nation is “turning peril into possibility, crisis into opportunity.” He celebrated progress against the coronavirus and urged a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life.

Read more:

— Biden speech takeaways: Government is good, and so are jobs

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Biden’s joint address to Congress

‘Congress should act,’ Biden tells lawmakers near and far

— A closer look at Biden’s $1.8 trillion plan for families and education

— South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, in Republican response, seeks to credit GOP for ‘joyful springtime’

First lady holds virtual reception for guests not at speech

— Harris, Pelosi to making history seated behind Biden at speech

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

10:50 p.m.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott says President Joe Biden is failing to fulfill his promise to bring the country closer together and is even pulling the country further apart.

Scott gave the GOP’s response to Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday night. He says public schools should have opened months ago and have been shown to be safe for children during the coronavirus pandemic. He calls the last few months “the clearest case I’ve seen for school choice in our lifetimes.”

Scott says infrastructure is another issue that should unite the country. He says Republicans support investments in roads, bridges, airports and broadband, but Democrats want what he describes as a “partisan wish list” that goes beyond that. He says “they won’t even build bridges to build bridges.” Biden has appealed to Republicans to present him with a legitimate counteroffer to his plan.

Scott also talked about Georgia's new voting law, calling opposition to it “misplaced outage” that is not about the country's racial past but about “rigging elections in the future.” Democratic advocates have said the law makes it harder for people to vote, particularly people of color.

___

10:40 p.m.

President Joe Biden abandoned the COVID-19-safe elbow bumps as he left the House of Representatives after his first speech to Congress on Wednesday night.

Biden opted for fist bumps, back slaps, handshakes, and even some hand-holding as members of Congress approached him.

The longtime senator took his time leaving the chamber, and was standing in the aisle talking to lawmakers when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gaveled the session closed.

He chatted with senior Democratic leaders, including the head of the House Financial Services Committee, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California, and Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who leads the House Appropriations Committee. Biden held DeLauro’s hands as they spoke.

Biden engaged some Republicans, shaking hands with Ohio Sen. Rob Portman and grabbing his arm as they talked. The president appeared in no hurry to leave and spoke with most anyone who approached him, even taking one person’s card.

He finally left the chamber at 10:21 p.m., 10 minutes after ending his speech.

___

10:30 p.m.

President Joe Biden has ended his first address to a joint session of Congress by reaching to evoke the sweep of history. He says the notion of “we the people” is actually “the government, you and I.”

Biden mentioned President Franklin D. Roosevelt by name as he argued for passage of a $1.8 trillion spending plan that would greatly expand the government’s role in the lives of everyday Americans.

But as Biden wrapped up his prime-time speech, he also spoke of the mob that on Jan. 6 overran the Capitol building where he gave his address Wednesday night.

Biden took a swipe at conspiracy theorists who have criticized the concept of a “deep state,” and the president said the government was about all Americans.

He told the nation: “We have stared into an abyss of insurrection and autocracy, of pandemic and pain, and ‘We the people’ did not flinch.”

He concluded by saying that as the country begins to confront a new chapter against the pandemic, “There is not a single thing, nothing, nothing beyond our capacity. We can do whatever we set our minds to it as long as we do it together.”

___

10:25 p.m.

President Joe Biden says 12 years of education is no longer enough to compete in the 21st century. But he’s also saying a college degree is unnecessary for nearly 90% of the jobs that would be created through his proposal to boost the country’s roads, bridges and other public works.

Biden is using his first speech to Congress to promote his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and his newly announced $1.8 trillion proposal that includes universal preschool, two years of free community college and $225 billion for child care.

Republicans are seeking a narrower, less costly infrastructure plan. Biden is selling his plan as a massive job creator. He calls it a “blue-collar blueprint to build America.”

When it comes to education, Biden said the “world is catching up.” He’s looking to provide for two years of universal preschool for every 3- and 4- year-old in America. On top of that, his plan would add two years of free community college.

He says his administration would also increase investments in Pell grants and in historically Black colleges and universities.

___

10:20 p.m.

President Joe Biden wants bipartisan action in Congress on fighting gun violence.

During his address to Congress on Wednesday night, the president said “this is not a Democrat or Republican issue” but “it’s an American issue.”

Biden outlined a number of what he called “reasonable reforms.” Examples include universal background checks, and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

He said such restrictions “have overwhelming support from the American people.”

Biden also had a message for gun rights advocates who say that those kind of restrictions would impinge upon their constitutional rights: “We’re not changing the Constitution, we’re being reasonable.”

___

10:10 p.m.

President Joe Biden says the United States has “to come together to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people they serve.”

Biden says in his first address to Congress as president that he wants lawmakers to pass police overhaul legislation by the anniversary of the death of George Floyd. Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after a police officer pinned his knee to Floyd’s neck.

Floyd’s death sparked national demonstrations against police brutality and institutional racism.

Biden mentioned the legislation in his speech and said “the country supports this reform and Congress should act.” The House has passed the sweeping overhaul of policing and law enforcement, but it has yet to clear the Senate.

The president says that “we have a real chance to root out systemic racism.”

___

10 p.m.

President Joe Biden is stressing the need for global engagement and cooperation on everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change. It’s a sharp contrast from President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy.

Biden says in a prime-time address to Congress that “the comment I hear most often” in his conversations with world leaders is: “We see that America is back — but for how long?”

Biden says that “we have to show not just that we are back, but that we are here to stay.”

Under Trump, the United States pursued a policy of unilateralism and withdrew from a number of international alliances and diplomatic relationships.

Biden pledged as part of its diplomatic efforts that the U.S. will eventually “become an arsenal of vaccines for other countries – just as America was the arsenal of democracy in World War II.”

___

9:55 p.m.

President Joe Biden says he’s “not looking to punish anybody” but does plan to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

Biden wasn’t shy about saying during a joint address to Congress that he’ll pay for his $1.8 trillion spending package by raising taxes on the rich. He attacked the Republican-backed, 2017 tax cuts, saying they created large deficits while most benefiting the richest Americans.

Biden says his plan will most help the American middle class. He’s also pledging not to raise taxes on the middle class. He says most Americans have already “paid enough.”

But the president also says that the huge increase in spending he’s backing will require more money coming into the government, and he says it should come from CEOs and the rich.

___

9:35 p.m.

President Joe Biden is making a direct appeal to blue-collar workers as he pitches his massive spending package during his joint address to Congress on Wednesday night.

Biden is telling Americans that his infrastructure proposal will help “millions of people get back to their jobs and their careers.” Biden is emphasizing blue-collar roles as he outlines the plan, saying it will create jobs in everything from modernizing America’s roads, bridges and highways to replacing the nation’s lead pipes.

Biden says his plan will provide opportunities for engineers, construction workers, electrical workers and farmers. He promises the plan will create “jobs Americans can raise their families on.”

That appeal to blue-collar workers has shaped Biden’s entire political career. Biden made a pitch to moderate, rural white voters as a centerpiece of his 2020 campaign.

___

9:30 p.m.

President Biden is marking his first 100 days in office by highlighting passage of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief legislation known as the American Rescue Plan and he’s noting that his administration has provided more than 220 million COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Biden says he inherited a nation in crisis and now he can report that “America is on the move again.”

In his first address to Congress as president, Biden says the United States is already seeing the results of “one of the most consequential rescue packages in American history.” He’s emphasizing that the package included $1,400 checks to 85% of U.S. households. And he says more than 160 million checks are already out the door.

As to the vaccine, he says it is available in nearly 40,000 pharmacies and more than 700 community health centers.

Now, 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of a vaccination site, and Biden’s message is, “Go get vaccinated America.”

Biden is also emphasizing that the economy is on the mend under his watch.

___

9:25 p.m.

It was an unusual scene when President Joe Biden arrived in the House of Representatives for his first speech to Congress on Wednesday night. There were only about 200 lawmakers in attendance in the large chamber. They were spaced part and favored elbow bumps over the usual back slaps because of COVID-19 protocols.

There wasn’t the usual roar of applause or crush of center-aisle lawmakers shaking hands with the president. Biden’s arrival was a more subdued affair.

Still, the president did greet lawmakers when he walked down the center aisle, even if he had to wave at some of them from afar. He fist-bumped Chief Justice John Roberts. And Biden hugged his former presidential rival for the Democratic nomination, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Some members of Congress violated some of the evening’s strict health protocols, by shaking hands and sitting right next to each other to chat.

Biden served decades in the Senate, and when he reached the rostrum, he smiled and greeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and said, “It’s good to be back.”

___

9:05 p.m.

President Joe Biden is marking his 100th day in office with a prime-time address to Congress and he’s declaring that the United States is “turning peril into possibility.”

Biden is using his nationally televised speech to promote a $1.8 trillion spending package. He says it will fundamentally transform and expand government’s role in the lives of everyday Americans.

If Congress approves the plan, it would provide universal preschool, two years of free community college, $225 billion for child care and monthly payments of at least $250 to parents.

The president is also presenting a vision for post-pandemic life nationwide. He’s working to showcase the hundreds of millions of vaccinations and relief checks his administration has delivered, even as the coronavirus remains dangerous and deadly. The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 574,000 Americans.

___

8:55 p.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are making history as the first women to share center stage in Congress during a presidential address.

Harris and Pelosi are seated behind President Joe Biden on Wednesday night for his joint address to Congress. When they greeted each other before Biden’s arrival, Harris and Pelosi clasped hands before giving each other a COVID-19-friendlier elbow bump.

Pelosi has sat at the rostrum in the House chamber before but always next to a male vice president: Dick Cheney, Biden and Mike Pence. Harris is the first female vice president in U.S. history.

Women’s advocates have said seeing Harris and Pelosi seated together behind Biden will be a “beautiful moment.” But they noted that electing a woman to sit in the Oval Office remains to be achieved, along with the addition of an equal rights amendment to the Constitution.

___

8:45 p.m.

Security is tight and crowd is thin at the Capitol under strict coronavirus restrictions for President Joe Biden’s address to Congress.

The first address by a president to Congress is usually an electrifying evening. But this time it’s a more subdued affair.

A few dozen lawmakers milled about the House chamber not long before Biden’s speech, and a reduced crowd of about 200 is expected. That’s compares with an audience of 1,600 members of Congress, officials and guests who typically gather for the event.

Face masks are mandatory in the House chamber. Place cards marked the seats, with just one or two lawmakers per row. Some are sitting high in the visitors’ galleries. No guests were invited.

National Guard troops protecting the Capitol since the Jan. 6 insurrection are stationed in and around the building

___

5:30 p.m.

The White House says President Joe Biden’s speech to Congress will call on lawmakers to lower prescription drug costs by acting this year to empower Medicare to negotiate prices.

A White House official confirmed Biden’s plan on condition of anonymity in advance of the president’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.

Medicare’s prescription drug benefit is delivered through private insurers, and the program is currently barred by law from negotiating prices directly with pharmaceutical companies.

As a candidate, Biden promised to change that, but he has yet to submit legislation to Congress. The official says Biden remains committed to working for reduced prescription drug prices.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving ahead with her plan to use expected savings from lower spending on drugs to expand Medicare benefits, capping prescription drug bills for seniors.

But Republicans are solidly opposed to Medicare negotiations, and some Senate Democrats have qualms. It’s unclear if Pelosi’s approach can get through the Senate.

— Associated Press writer Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar

___

5:20 p.m.

In his first address to Congress, President Joe Biden will declare that the nation is “turning peril into possibility, crisis into opportunity.”

The White House released brief excerpts of Biden’s Wednesday night speech, which comes on the eve of his 100th day in office.

Biden is to say that he inherited the White House amid “the worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Biden will add: “Now — after just 100 days — I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength.”

Biden plans to use the address to unveil his push for a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform the roles the government plays in American life. He is also expected to address his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, as well as call on Congress to pass gun control legislation and reforms to the nation’s immigration system.

Recommended Stories

  • Five takeaways from Biden's first big speech to Congress

    The president, on the platform with two women in a joint address for the first time in U.S. history, made a populist pitch for his economic agenda.

  • Biden calls for sweeping actions as U.S. emerges from pandemic

    Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, pared down by pandemic precautions, in a prime-time appearance Wednesday to promote a bold domestic agenda.

  • Biden Pushes Gun Control, Massive Spending Plan in Subdued Address to Congress

    President Biden struck a subdued tone in his first address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, gently pushing the assembled lawmakers and viewers at home to unite behind his aggressive spending agenda. The low-key address touted the administration’s accomplishments on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy and also called on Republicans to reach across the aisle and compromise with Democrats to pass his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and his newly introduced $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan.” “Investments in jobs and infrastructure like the ones we’re talking about have often had bipartisan support,” Biden said. “Vice President Harris and I meet regularly in the Oval Office with Democrats and Republicans to discuss the American Jobs Plan,” Biden said of his $2.3 trillion proposal. He said that he applauds the Republican senators who recently put forth a $568 billion counterproposal to Biden’s plan. “So, let’s get to work,” Biden said. “We welcome ideas. But, the rest of the world isn’t waiting for us. Doing nothing is not an option.” He later called out Senate Republicans for stalling progress on gun control, saying lax gun laws have led to “daily bloodshed.” “Look, I don’t want to become confrontational but we need more Senate Republicans to join the overwhelming majority of their Democratic colleagues and close loopholes and require background checks to purchase a gun,” Biden said during his first address before a joint session of Congress. “And we need a ban on assault weapons and high—capacity magazines again.” The president also used the speech to present his new American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion bill focused on health care, child care, and education. The bill includes $400 billion to extend the existing child tax credit to 2025, $225 billion in childcare subsidies, $225 billion for a national paid family leave program and $200 billion for universal preschool, among other provisions. The plan also includes an expansion of unemployment insurance programs; Senate Democrats have called for states to offer half a year of benefits at 75 percent of a worker’s former pay and to provide benefits to part-time employees and those who leave their jobs with good cause. Additionally, the measure would see an additional $85 million put toward Pell Grants for low-income students seeking undergraduate degrees and $9 billion to train and diversify American teachers. The proposal would also provide two years of free community college to all Americans. To pay for the sweeping plan, Biden has proposed raising the top marginal income tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent and nearly doubling the capital gains rate for individuals making more than $1 million a year. Additionally, to fund the American Jobs Plan, Biden has proposed hiking the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent and negotiating a global minimum tax rate for multinational corporations. During his speech on Wednesday, Biden said he has “made clear that we can do it without increasing deficits.” “I will not impose any tax increases on people making less than $400,000 a year,” he said. “It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans to pay their fair share.” However, Biden may struggle to find support from Republicans for both of his massive proposals as GOP lawmakers have been unsupportive of any tax increases and have been critical of the size of Biden’s infrastructure proposal, which they argue includes a number of measures that do not qualify as infrastructure. Biden on Wednesday also claimed he had rescued “a nation in crisis.” “One hundred days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis,” Biden said. “The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” “Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again,” he said. He noted that the administration had exceeded his promise of delivering 100 million COVID vaccinations in 100 days, saying it will have provided over 220 million shots in that time. Every American over the age of 16 is now eligible for the vaccine, he added, saying that 90 percent of people in the U.S. now live within 5 miles of a vaccination site. However, he said there is “still more work to do to beat this virus.” “We can’t let our guard down now,” he added. The president went on to discuss immigration reform as the U.S.-Mexico border faces a record-breaking surge of migrants, with more than 170,000 people apprehended crossing the border illegally in March, a 15-year record. “On day one of my Presidency, I kept my commitment and I sent a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress,” Biden said. “If you believe we need a secure border – pass it. If you believe in a pathway to citizenship – pass it. If you actually want to solve the problem – I have sent you a bill, now pass it.” Biden advocated for the wide-ranging George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would create a national police misconduct registry and require all federal, state and local law enforcement to submit reports about complaints and discipline. It also bans federal officers from using chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug cases and would end qualified immunity for officers, a provision that has struggled to receive GOP support. “We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of black America,” Biden said. “Now is our opportunity to make real progress.” He called on Congress to come together to “root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system” and to enact the George Floyd act. “I know the Republicans have their own ideas and are engaged in productive discussions with Democrats. We need to work together to find a consensus,” he said, adding that he hopes to see the act passed before the first anniversary of Floyd’s death next month. The president spoke before a smaller audience than would typically be present for a joint session, as only invited members of Congress will be permitted to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the House sergeant-at-arms. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who gave members of both parties an equal number of tickets, noted that the address “went from 1,600 people to 200 people,” adding that it is “a different dynamic, but it has its own worth.” Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) delivered the GOP rebuttal to the president’s speech on Wednesday night.

  • Biden speech takeaways: Government is good, and so are jobs

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday returned to the U.S. Capitol, his home for more than three decades, and used his first address to Congress to make the case that the era of big government is back. Biden uttered the word “jobs” a whopping 43 times. Biden noted that the economy has gained some 1.3 million new jobs in the first few months of his administration — more than any in the first 100 days of any presidency.

  • Biden flanked by two women as he addresses Congress in historic first

    Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi sit behind the president, in a measure of progress for gender equality in the US Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice-President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi look on. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images When Joe Biden gave his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening, viewers were treated to a historic first – the sight of two women, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi, seated behind the president. Biden began his speech by thanking “Madam speaker” and, in particular, “Madam vice-president”. “No president has ever said those words, and it’s about time,” he said. Harris, the first female, Black and south Asian vice-president, and Pelosi, the first female House speaker, took up their positions as Biden reflected on the first 99 days of his presidency and laid out his vision for the 1362 days to come. Their presence demonstrated a measure of progress in the quest for gender equality in the US – even if Harris and Pelosi were flanking an aging white, male president – and Harris, in particular, proved a contrast to the past four years, which saw Donald Trump willed on by a bewitched Mike Pence. When asked about the significance of two women sitting behind the president for the address, Harris told reporters it was “normal.” Biden used the speech, which came on the eve of his 100th day in office on Thursday, to address the state of the Covid pandemic, and push the $2tn infrastructure plan he unveiled at the end of March. Viewers saw Harris and Pelosi rise to their feet repeatedly during Biden’s address to applaud – something Pelosi largely avoided during Trump’s speeches to Congress. Biden, as vice-president, spent eight years seated behind Barack Obama as the latter addressed joint sessions of Congress, with Harris assuming Biden’s former seat for the first time on Wednesday. Pelosi has plenty of experience in these settings, having served as speaker of the House since 2019, and previously from 2007 to 2011. In 2019 her parental-style clapping of Donald Trump during his State of the Union address became a viral moment, while a year later she was lauded by the left after she tore up a copy of Trump’s speech. A president’s first address to Congress is usually an extravagant affair, witnessed by hundreds of guests, but the Covid pandemic means the audience was scaled back for Biden’s speech – from 1,600 guests to 200. Only one member of the supreme court – Chief Justice John Roberts – was invited, and members of Congress were told not to bring guests.

  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me on today's call are Dan Knotts, RRD's president and chief executive officer; and Terry Peterson, our chief financial officer. At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, Dan, Terry and I will take questions.

  • In GOP response to Biden's address, Sen. Tim Scott said US' future won't come from 'Washington schemes or socialist dreams'

    Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, delivered the GOP response to President Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress.

  • Biden Outlines Sweeping Vision, With Tax Hikes to Pay for It

    In his first speech to a joint session of Congress, the president detailed his American Families Plan as part of a sweeping vision for the nation.

  • Column: Biden's American Families Plan would make the social safety net a reality

    America's safety net, whittled down for half a century, would be revived under Biden's plan.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s apartment searched as part of Ukraine investigation

    Giuliani’s lawyer condemns ‘legal thuggery’ after investigators reportedly seize electronic devices from Manhattan residenceUS politics – live updates The scene outside Giuliani’s apartment in Manhattan on Wednesday. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA Federal investigators have executed a search warrant at a New York office and private apartment belonging to Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of the city and personal lawyer to Donald Trump. Federal authorities have been examining whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs, who at the same time were helping him search for dirt on Trump’s political rivals. Investigators had seized some of Giuliani’s electronic devices from the Upper East Side residence, and from his law office on Park Avenue, early on Wednesday, the New York Times reported. Giuliani’s own lawyer, Robert Costello, condemned the raids as “legal thuggery,” claiming his client had cooperated with prosecutors and offered to answer questions not involving his “privileged” communications with Trump. “What they did today was legal thuggery. Why would you do this to anyone, let alone someone who was the associate attorney general, United States attorney, the mayor of New York City and the personal lawyer to the 45th president of the United States,” he told the Wall Street Journal. Giuliani posted, then deleted, a tweet saying he would be giving a live statement about the raids during his afternoon radio show on WABC radio. When the show started at 3pm, Giuliani was missing and a guest host, Dominic Carter, was presenting. Giuliani was considered a heroic figure in New York politics for his role as a top mafia prosecutor and then as mayor during the 9/11 terror attacks. But his reputation nosedived during the Trump era as he became embroiled in numerous scandals involving the administration and his role as one of Trump’s most fervent cheerleaders and attack dogs. In the infamous “quid pro quo” episode, officials in Ukraine were alleged to be simultaneously attempting to “dig up dirt” on Trump’s political rivals, including Joe Biden, who was shortly to become the Democratic party’s presidential nominee. Biden’s son, Hunter, had business dealings in Ukraine when his father was Barack Obama’s vice-president earlier in the decade, including a seat on the board of Burisma, one of the country’s largest energy companies. The Foreign Agents Registration Act (Fara) makes it a federal crime to try to influence or lobby the US government at the request of a foreign official without informing the justice department. Giuliani was back at the heart of the news cycle after the 2020 presidential election last November. He was a leading proponent of “the big lie”, Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen from him by “widespread fraud” in the voting process. Giuliani became something of a laughing stock when he represented Trump in numerous failed legal challenges to the election result and made inept appearances in court and at press conferences. But the anti-democratic campaign ultimately led to the 6 January insurrection by Trump supporters at the US Capitol, during which five people lost their lives. According to the New York Times, the US attorney’s office in Manhattan and the FBI have been seeking a search warrant for Giuliani’s phones for months, which officials in Trump’s justice department continually sought to block. Following Trump’s departure from office in January, and confirmation in March by the US Senate of Biden’s pick Merrick Garland as attorney general, the justice department dropped its opposition. The Times noted that while the warrant is not an explicit accusation of wrongdoing against Giuliani, it showed the investigation was entering “an aggressive new phase”. The newspaper contacted the FBI and US attorney’s office, both of which, it said, declined to comment. In a tweet on Wednesday, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney who was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion, campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress, and who has since become a Trump critic, said simply: “Here we go folks!!!” The New York Times further reported that the FBI also served a search warrant Wednesday on the Washington DC home of attorney Victoria Toensing, an associate of Giuliani and reported contact of Ukraine officials who were looking into the Bidens. Toensing, the newspaper said, has previously represented Dimitry Fitash, a Ukrainian energy billionaire with alleged mob contacts who is under indictment in the US for bribery. The Wall Street Journal said Costello told its reporters that authorities arrived at Giuliani’s apartment at 6am and seized his devices. He said the search warrant described the investigation as a probe into a possible violation of foreign lobbying rules and “sought communications between Mr Giuliani and individuals including John Solomon, a columnist who was corresponding with Mr Giuliani about his effort to push for investigations of Joe Biden in Ukraine”. Solomon, a conservative political operative and Giuliani ally, has been accused of using his columns in the Hill to help spread disinformation about the Bidens’ dealings in Ukraine, his writing earning praise from Trump and his acolytes, who called them worthy of a Pulitzer. The Hill, meanwhile, decided in 2018 to classify Solomon’s future contributions as “opinion.” Costello added that in recent years he had offered to answer investigators’ questions as long as they agreed to say what area they were looking at ahead of time. He said they declined the offer. “It’s like I’m talking to a wall,” Costello said. Prosecutors began looking into Giuliani after building an unrelated case against Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Soviet-born American citizens alleged to have aided his efforts in Ukraine and later charged with crimes including conspiracy and campaign finance violations. The Times said the investigators were looking into Giuliani’s push to remove the then US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, whom Trump considered disloyal and obstructive, and whom he removed in May 2019. The Ukraine scandal, and Trump’s dark prediction during his notorious July 2019 call with the country’s prime minister Volodymyr Zelensky that Yovanovitch was “going to go through some things,” was the subject of Trump’s first impeachment trial.

  • Biden calls on Congress to enact police reform by anniversary of George Floyd’s death

    During President Biden’s first address to a joint session on Congress on Wednesday evening, he called on Congress to work together to enact police reform in honor of George Floyd.

  • Roth vs. SEP vs. Traditional IRA: What's the Difference?

    Learn what distinguishes Roth, traditional, and SEP IRAs from one another—and which of these retirement savings accounts might be the best for you.

  • Was Ted Cruz really sleeping during Joe Biden's speech? Twitter has some thoughts

    Twitter users quickly pointed out the sleepy-eyed Sen. Ted Cruz as video surfaced of him with his eyes closed during Biden's address.

  • West Bengal: India state elections go ahead as deaths hit record high

    Voters go to the polls for state elections despite the state the country witnessing a second wave.

  • Biden unveils $1.8 trillion American Families Plan

    On Wednesday, President Joe Biden plans to pitch a $1.8 trillion plan to&nbsp;a joint session of Congress. Rick Newman breaks down the details of the “American Families Plan.

  • Idaho governor signs 'fetal heartbeat' bill banning abortions after 6 weeks

    The law will not go into effect immediately, and will only go into effect if a similar ban is upheld in Idaho courts.

  • Biden’s New Families Plan Would Make This Perk for Childless Workers Permanent

    While much of the attention on President Joe Biden's proposed $1.8 trillion American Families Plan has been focused on education, child care and paid family leave, it also includes some tax goodies...

  • Biden to Congress: Pass police reform bill by anniversary of George Floyd's death

    During his address to a joint session of Congress, Biden asked lawmakers to “work together to find a consensus” on the bill, which passed the House last summer but didn’t make it out of the Senate.

  • 'Fetal heartbeat' in abortion laws taps emotion, not science

    Dr. Michael Cackovic has treated his share of pregnant women. An embryo is termed a fetus beginning in the 11th week of pregnancy, medical experts say. “You cannot hear this ‘flutter,’ it is only seen on ultrasound,” said Cackovic, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, where some 5,300 babies are born each year.

  • Shoppers chase down man accused of raping woman in Kroger bathroom, Georgia cops say

    Witnesses reported hearing the woman’s screams.