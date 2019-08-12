The latest big iPhone 11 leak just surprised us all

Click here to read the full article.

With Apple slated to release its iPhone 11 lineup in just a few weeks, we’re starting to see a noticeable uptick in the number of iPhone 11 rumors making their way through the rumor mill. Most recently, a leak via Twitter claims that Apple is planning to slightly tweak the naming scheme for its 2019 iPhone lineup.

At this point, it’s no secret that Apple’s high-end iPhone this year will incorporate a triple-lens camera design. That said, a tweet from a user with the handle CoinX reveals that Apple’s flagship iPhone this year will incorporate the word “Pro” into its name.

The tweet in question can be seen below:

“Pro” for iPhone? Crazy naming schemes over the past few years. — CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) August 10, 2019





Whether this means that Apple’s flagship device will dubbed the iPhone 11 Pro or simply the iPhone Pro remains to be seen. That minor point aside, I think Apple’s naming scheme here is a step in the right direction. The iPhone XS Max, for instance, is a decent name but isn’t fundamentally different from the ‘Plus’ moniker Apple has been using the past few years. Dubbing its flagship the iPhone Pro, however, conveys that the device offers up Pro-level features and helps differentiate it from other models in Apple’s iPhone lineup.

It’s worth noting that CoinX has something of a remarkable track record with respect to Apple rumors. Last year, for example, CoinX accurately revealed the names for all of Apple’s new iPhone models a full week before Apple’s special event took place. What’s more, and speaking to the depth and accuracy of CoinX’s sources, he/she also relayed the accurate weight of the iPhone XS Max well in advance of Apple introducing the device. Consequently, it stands to reason that Apple this year will be doing away with the Max nomenclature and replacing it with Pro.

Now as to what Apple’s iPhone 11 lineup will bring to the table, we’re largely expecting to see a iPhone XR successor with a 6.1-inch LCD display along with two OLED models with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays. The 6.5-inch Pro model will incorporate a triple-lens camera design that will provide users with high quality shots, improved zoom capabilities, ultra wide-angle shots, and more.

Regarding actual specs, we’ve seen rumblings that two of the three rear cameras on the 6.5-inch model will feature 10 and 14 megapixel sensors. The overall design will likely look like the render below.

As to when we might expect to see Apple release its new iPhone 11 lineup, rumor has it that Apple will introduce its new iPhone models on September 11 to be followed by a release on Friday, September 20.

