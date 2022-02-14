Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

Oliver Knight
·2 min read

Bitcoin is delicately poised at a crucial level ahead of what is expected to be a fascinating week of price action.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency currently trades at $42,500 after failing to break the $46,000 level of resistance last week.

Fears of conflict in Ukraine, coupled with uncertainty around Federal Reserve rate hikes leaves investors in a period of indecision this week across all global markets.

If a rate hike is announced, equities and cryptocurrencies will almost certainly suffer, with Bitcoin needing to hang on to the $41,600 and $40,400 levels of support.

To the upside, meanwhile, Bitcoin is faced by the gruelling prospect of clawing its way back through the deep liquidity zone between $43,000 and $46,000 – a task that will only be achieved if a positive news catalyst comes into fruition.

Bitcoin
Bitcoin

BTCUSD chart by TradingView

If Bitcoin can cement some upside momentum, it will be expected to break $46,000 and head back to $50,000 before the end of the month.

However, the macro-economic picture at present is failing to paint a positive scene. What’s more likely is a pivotal lower high in the $44,000 region before it begins to tick lower.

The altcoin market has been decimated over the past week, with several of the top 25 assets being more than 20% down in spite of Bitcoin’s relative resilience.

All eyes will be on the rate hike decision on Monday, a knee-jerk reaction is expected to cause a swift move to the downside.

About Bitcoin

In August 2008, the domain name bitcoin.org was registered. On 31st October 2008, a paper was published called “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System”. This was authored by Satoshi Nakamoto, the inventor of BTC. To date, no one knows who this person, or people, are.

The paper outlined a method of using a P2P network for electronic transactions without “relying on trust”. On January 3 2009, the BTC network came into existence. Nakamoto mined block number “0” (or the “genesis block”), which had a reward of 50 Bitcoins.

