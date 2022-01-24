Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

Bitcoin is in the midst of a major correction move to the downside following a shocking weekend that saw it dip to as low as $32,800.

The decline in price has coincided with a faltering stock market, with the S&P500 losing 10.5% of its value since January 4.

But that has been a drop in the water compared to Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency market as investors opt to stay safe in cash or gold.

The entire cryptocurrency market cap has fallen from $2.956 trillion to $1.543 trillion since early November with it appearing that the asset class has entered a gruelling bear market.

Short-term levels for Bitcoin remain at $32,800, $34,800 and $36,400, it is expected to consolidate in this region for the coming week unless the stock market heads lower, in which case Bitcoin may experience a sweep of the lows beneath $30,000.

Bitcoin chart

BTCUSD chart by TradingView

Ultimate downside targets will be grim reading to Bitcoin bulls. It is not impossible to suggest that Bitcoin may even slump below its 2017 high of $20,000, with $16,000 to $24,000 becoming a key level to look forwards to over the coming months.

However, Bitcoin has a habit of turning the tide when odds are stacked against it. If it can begin to close daily candles back above $43,000, it could well trigger a short-term reversal back towards the psychological level of $50,000 before another key pivot point.

