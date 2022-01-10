Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

Bitcoin momentarily broke the $40,000 barrier for the first time since September as global markets slip amid a resurgence in the US Dollar.

The Dollar index (DXY) rose by 0.42% on Monday having enjoyed a 7.5% move to the upside since May 20.

This puts immediate pressure against all assets that trade against the Dollar, including Bitcoin.

In order for Bitcoin to regain its bullish posture, it must establish the $40,000 level as a firm level of support before beginning to make higher lows in the $41,500 and $43,000 regions.

Bitcoin

BTCUSD chart by TradingView

Failure to do so could well see Bitcoin fall through its delicate floor, with price targets emerging as low as $29,500.

It’s worth noting that the fear and greed index is currently at 23, indicating ‘extreme fear’. This indicates that the market may be due a short-term relief rally as opporunistic traders attempt to ‘buy the fear’.

However, Bitcoin is in the midst of a major downtrend across all time frames as investors begin to question whether this is the start of a gruelling cryptocurrency bear market.

