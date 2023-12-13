Latest info on Blaine County vandalism
Latest info on Blaine County vandalism
Apple introduced new security settings with the iOS 17.3 developer beta on Tuesday to prevent thieves from entering your passcode to get your info including account passwords. Apple will likely roll out the final version of iOS 17.3 in a few weeks. The new protections include the mandatory use of Face ID or Touch ID before performing sensitive actions like looking at passwords or using saved payment methods in Safari.
Tesla has offered a look at the latest version of its humanoid Optimus robot. In a new video, the machine is shown squatting and delicately handling an egg without breaking it.
Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Snapchat+ subscribers can now use AI to extend images — or "zoom out" — at the click of a button.
Just a couple of weeks after announcing $22 million in fundraising, Paris-based startup studio Hexa is expanding beyond its studio model to partner with later stage companies that have already found product-market fit. Called Hexa Scale, with this program, the startup studio is looking for B2B companies that already generate some significant recurring revenue (ideally from €1 to €10 million every year), but that are facing some growth issues. In 2012, Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham wrote an essay called ’Startup = Growth’.
Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich, which left United at the bottom of its Champions League group, was merely the latest reminder.
'I'm convinced it's secretly an alien from a more advanced, hilariously efficient planet,' said one of 10,000 five-star fans — save 55%.
Nick Mullens replaced Joshua Dobbs in the fourth quarter and led the Vikings to a 3-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance is more of everything. The sun shines brighter on a droptop with 805 hp and 1,047 lb-ft.
The head of Goldman's commodities trading desk, Ed Emerson, is retiring. The move caps a year of management changes as the Wall Street giant navigates a series of challenges.
Make spirits bright with the best holiday fragrances, delivered right to your (or their) front door.
November's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
It's too early to call Bryce Young a bust, but he isn't having a good rookie year.
After a serious health situation, Stephen Colbert comes back strong, plus George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg and Dua LIpa have some serious late-night laughs.
The Titans scored 15 unanswered points in the final 2:40 to stun a Dolphins team struggling with a hobbled Tyreek Hill.
Steam will refund The Day Before purchases after studio Fntastic's abrupt closure.
Apple is rolling out iOS 17.2, which includes a new Journal app and a bunch of other updates.
The former "Full Frontal" host on setting boundaries, spin class and why she needs to be "en route to sleep by 7:30."
Bronny James made his debut for USC on Sunday, but the Trojans have now lost three of their last four games.