The Latest: Bruins, Blues testy late in Game 1

Boston Bruins' Sean Kuraly (52) scores a goal past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Joel Edmundson (6) during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

10:40 p.m.

The Stanley Cup Final opener is getting testy.

The Blues' David Perron and Boston's Torey Krug got tangled up in the Bruins' end, and the lengthy tussle caused Krug to lose his helmet. He skated down the ice helmetless and laid out St. Louis forward Robert Thomas with a crushing open-ice hit to the delight of the crowd.

After the whistle, fans chanted "We want the Cup!"

Boston took a 3-2 lead into the final 10 minutes of the game after trailing 2-0.

___

10:25 p.m.

Boston has taken a 3-2 lead on St. Louis in the third period of the Stanley Cup Final opener.

The Bruins' top line has been held without a goal, but the fourth line has led a comeback from a 2-0 deficit.

Sean Kuraly scored 5:21 into the third period to put Boston up, collecting the puck on his skate and setting up a quick shot past Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. Kuraly had the primary assist on third-pairing defenseman Connor Clifton's second-period goal.

___

10 p.m.

The Bruins have roared back and Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against St. Louis is tied 2-2 going into the third period in Boston.

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy scored a power-play goal 12:41 into the second period to tie things up. Oskar Sundqvist was in the box for St. Louis with the team's fourth penalty of the game.

The Bruins were a bit sluggish after a 10-day layoff and fell behind 2-0 to the Blues. But they outshot St. Louis 18-2 in the second period and put goaltender Jordan Binnington under serious pressure.

___

9:45 p.m.

The St. Louis Blues finally paid for their parade to the penalty box.

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy scored a power-play goal for the Boston Bruins 12:41 into the second period to tie the score at 2. Oskar Sundqvist was in the box for St. Louis with the team's fourth penalty of the game.

Boston's power play ranks first in the playoffs, and Blues players stressed the need to be disciplined in the days leading up to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

In the audience was New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who received a loud ovation.

It was the latest public appearance by Kraft, who is currently embroiled in a Florida case in which he is facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly soliciting a prostitute at a massage parlor.

Despite the charge, Kraft has remained visible at Boston sports events. It included him being regular during the Boston Celtics' playoff run.

___

9:25 p.m.

Two quick goals in the second period of the Stanley Cup Final opener in Boston between the Bruins and the St. Louis Blues.

Just 76 seconds after Vladimir Tarasenko gave the Blues a two-goal lead, rookie defenseman Connor Clifton scored to cut the Boston deficit to 2-1.

A bad turnover by Boston's David Pastrnak set up Tarasenko to beat Tuukka Rask for his ninth playoff goal. It was the second goal already in the game for the Blues' red-hot first line of Jaden Schwartz, Braden Schenn and Tarasenko.

Clifton then streaked toward the net and scored his second of the playoffs off a feed from Sean Kuraly.

___

9 p.m.

The St. Louis Blues take a 1-0 lead into the second period of the Stanley Cup Final opener in Boston.

Brayden Schenn's goal 7:23 into the game was the Blues' first score in a Cup final since 1970.

The Blues scored first for the 14th time in 20 playoff games and are 10-3 so far when doing so. They're also 6-1 when leading after the first period.

Discipline continues to be an issue for St. Louis, which took two penalties and put Boston's playoff-best power play to work. With goaltender Jordan Binnington not looking at all nervous, the Blues killed off each penalty and had one of the shots ring off the post.

___

8:35 p.m.

The St. Louis Blues have scored first in the Stanley Cup Final.

Brayden Schenn fired a wrist shot past Boston goaltender Tuuka Rask 7:23 into Game 1 for his third goal of the playoffs and the team's first in a Cup final since 1970.

Task made an initial save and a second shot went wide, but Schenn wound up with the puck and plenty of room in front to stake in for a blast over Rask's blocker.

The chess match between Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy and Blues coach Craig Berube started immediately.

After Berube chose to start Game 1 with his fourth line of Alex Steen, Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev, Cassidy responded in kind — starting his fourth line of Joakim Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly and Noel Acciari.