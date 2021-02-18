The Latest: Boat rescues in Tennessee; Louisiana seeks help

  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon stands on his kitchen counter to warm his feet over his gas stove Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Power was out for thousands of central Texas residents after temperatures dropped into the single digits when a snow storm hit the area on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers had to wait over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • A snow plow clears snow off a street, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)
  • Two men climb over downed trees as they head out to retrieve gas for generators, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va., following a winter weather system. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)
  • Houston Police officers Kenneth Bigger, center, and Aaron Day, center right, hand out blankets to people under the elevated portion of I-45 in downtown Houston, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, as a winter weather continues to hit the area. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Power lines are shown Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. More than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Fallen trees litter the ground after a tornado tore through a residential area of Brunswick County, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, killing multiple people and injuring others in its trail of destruction. (James Lee/The News & Observer via AP)
  • Icicles cling to the Marshall University Memorial Fountain after a winter storm on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in downtown Huntington, W.Va. (Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)
  • A woman crosses Wabash Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after an overnight storm dumped up to 18.5 inches in the Chicago area. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Icicles hang from a building Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in North Kansas City, Mo. A cold streak continues across the region with temperatures expected to drop to -13 degrees Fahrenheit by by Monday.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • People push a car free after spinning out in the snow Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Waco, Texas. A winter storm that brought snow, ice and plunging temperatures across the southern Plains and caused a power emergency in Texas stretched its frigid fingers down to the Gulf Coast. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
  • Peyton McKinney uses a laundry basket for a sled Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Nolensville, Tenn. Much of Tennessee was hit with a winter storm that brought freezing rain, snow, sleet and freezing temperatures. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Icicles form on a citrus tree from a sprinkler system used to protect the trees from the freezing temperatures on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Edinburg, Texas. A sprawling blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually snowy emergency Monday that knocked out power for more than 2 million people, shut down grocery stores and air travel and closed schools ahead of frigid days still to come.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
  • FILE - Vehicles are piled up after a fatal crash on Interstate 35 near Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 that it will investigate a massive crash last week involving over 130 vehicles on an icy Texas highway that left six people dead and dozens injured. (Lawrence Jenkins/The Dallas Morning News via AP, file)
  • A face masked couple walk along a Jackson, Miss., sidewalk Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. Most grocery stores indicated they would open with limited operating hours. The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Mississippi effective 6 a.m. Wednesday ahead of another storm system set to impact the region. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • With many of the downtown sidewalks covered with ice and impassable, this pedestrian takes to walking along Fortification Street as cars pass him Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss., as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Mississippi effective 6 a.m. Wednesday ahead of another storm system set to impact the region. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • A United Airlines jet is deiced at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. Airport officials said crews are still working to clear thick patches of ice off of the airfield. They expect the airfield to open later this evening after being closed for days due to the severe cold weather which blanketed the area with snow and ice. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The Latest on winter weather across the U.S. (all times local):

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Twelve people have been rescued from boats after an dock weighed down by snow and ice collapsed on the Cumberland River in Tennessee, the Nashville Fire Department said.

Fire crews and the Office of Emergency Management responded Wednesday evening to the Blue Turtle Bay Marina after a report that the dock collapsed on multiple boats trapping people, authorities said.

Nashville Fire Department spokeswoman Kendra Loney told news outlets that everyone known to be on the dock was accounted for and no one was injured. She said the weight of the ice and snow on the roof of the dock caused the collapse.

—-

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote President Joe Biden on requesting a presidential emergency declaration for Louisiana, citing three deaths and thousands without electricity and water in the severe cold.

Edwards said the “extreme winter weather, including record low temperatures, snow, sleet and freezing rain, has been destructive for many areas of Louisiana, most notably through continued power and water outages across the state."

The Democrat said federal assistance would be particularly welcome in communities still recovering from last year's hurricanes. He said nearly a million Louisianans are having to boil their water, more than 48,000 Louisianans lack water altogether, and thousands remain without power.

—-

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that he is asking President Joe Biden for a federal disaster declaration as a result of a winter storm that dumped snow and ice on the state in addition to days of subfreezing temperatures and power outages.

Stitt’s disaster declaration request for all 77 Oklahoma counties comes a day after the governor spoke with Biden by phone.

“President Biden pledged the federal government’s support for Oklahoma when we spoke by phone,” Stitt said. “I am now urging the president and his administration to act quickly and deliver on our request to help Oklahomans recover from this historic storm.” Stitt declared a statewide emergency last Friday as the winter storm was approaching the state.

    Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. In Yangon, protesters marched carrying signs calling for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be released from detention, while others feigned car trouble, strategically abandoning their vehicles — and leaving the hoods up — to prevent security forces from easily accessing the demonstrations.