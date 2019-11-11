The Latest: Bolivia police deny they seek to arrest Morales

A broken portrait of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales is on the floor of his private home in Cochabamba, Bolivia, after hooded opponents broke into the residence on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Morales resigned Sunday under mounting pressure from the military and the public after his re-election victory triggered weeks of fraud allegations and deadly protests. (AP Photo)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The latest on the political crisis in Bolivia (all times local):

10:40 p.m.

Bolivia's Evo Morales claims authorities are seeking to arrest him now that he has given up the presidency under pressure after weeks of social unrest over the country's disputed election.

But a police commander said Sunday night no warrant has been issued for Morales, whose whereabouts are unknown.

In a tweet, Morales said: "I report to the world and Bolivian people that a police officer publicly announced that he has instructions to execute an unlawful apprehension order against me; in addition, violent groups also stormed my home."

Police Gen. Yuri Calderon says rumors of police seeking to arrest Morales are "fake news." He says no apprehension order has been issued for Morales.

Armed intruders, however, did break into Morales' home in Cochabamba.

9:45 p.m.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he is standing with Bolivia's Evo Morales, who has abruptly resigned as president amid political turmoil that erupted after his disputed election to a fourth term.

Maduro said Sunday in a nationally broadcast statement via telephone that Morales has fallen victim to the same U.S.-backed plot that seeks to topple him from power and install a right-wing government in Venezuela. The two leftist leaders are long political allies.

Venezuela's socialist party leaders are calling on Venezuelans to join in a march next Saturday to show solidarity with Morales.

In Maduro's words: "Let's go to the street to defend the people's right to democracy, freedom and socialism."

Also next Saturday, U.S.-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is urging his supporters to demonstrate against Maduro.

9:20 p.m.

Argentina is urging all political and social actors in Bolivia to keep the peace and engage in dialogue following weeks of unrest over a disputed election that led Bolivian President Evo Morales to resign Sunday.

In a statement, Argentina's government says calm is needed for Bolivians to navigate the transition to new elections. In its words: "It is imperative that all Bolivian political forces and leaders act at this delicate time with responsibility and restraint."

The Argentine statement also says Bolivia should work with its regional neighbors as well as impartial international groups and observers to ensure a transparent election.

Morales resigned soon after the release of an Organization of American States audit that found irregularities in Oct. 20 presidential election.

9 p.m.

The U.S. State Department says American officials are monitoring events in Bolivia following the surprise resignation of President Evo Morales and several other top officials after weeks of sometimes violent protests over the disputed presidential election.

Morales stepped down hours after the Organization of American States released report outlining irregularities in the Oct. 20 election.

In a statement Sunday night, the department says: "We urge the OAS to send a mission to Bolivia to oversee the new electoral process and to ensure that the new Electoral Tribunal is truly independent and reflects a broad swath of Bolivian society. The Bolivian people deserve free and fair elections."

The statement also urges Bolivians to refrain from further violence. Clashes between Morales' supporters and opponents have left three dead and over 100 injured.

8:50 p.m.

Mexico's foreign minister says 20 members of Bolivia's executive and legislative branches are at the official Mexican residence in the capital seeking asylum following Sunday's resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales.

Marcelo Ebrard also says on Twitter that Mexico would offer asylum to Morales if should ask for it. There is no indication that Morales has done that.

Also via Twitter, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he recognizes the "responsible attitude of the president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, who preferred to resign rather than expose his people to violence."

8:20 p.m.

Bolivian police say they have detained the former president and vice president of the Supreme Electoral Court following release of an Organization of American States audit that found irregularities in Oct. 20 presidential election.

The announcement Sunday came hours after President Evo Morales announced his resignation under growing pressure amid allegations of fraud in the vote count.