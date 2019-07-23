The Latest: EU commission president congratulates Johnson

British lawmaker Boris Johnson arrives for the announcement of the new leader of the Conservative Party will be made in London, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Britain's governing Conservative Party is set to reveal Tuesday the identity of the country's next prime minister, with Brexit hardliner Boris Johnson the strong favorite to get the job. Party officials will announce whether Johnson or rival Jeremy Hunt has won a ballot of about 160,000 Conservative members. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Boris Johnson's victory in the race to become Britain's next prime minister (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Newly-elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has congratulated Boris Johnson, the Brexit-hardliner soon to become Britain's next prime minister.

Von der Leyen said Tuesday she was looking forward to a good working relationship with Johnson following his victory in the Conservative Party leadership battle.

With Britain scheduled to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, von der Leyen says, "We have the duty to deliver something which is good for the people of Europe and the United Kingdom."

French President Emmanuel Macron, hosting von der Leyen on her first visit to an EU country since her recent election, said he wants to work "as quickly as possible" with Johnson, not just on European issues but on Iran and international security, subjects in which France is closely linked to Britain and Germany.

____

1:55 p.m.

Iran's foreign minister has congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming Britain's next prime minister, following Johnson's victory in the Conservative Party's leadership vote.

Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted: "I congratulate my former counterpart."

Zarif says Iran isn't seeking confrontation amid the tanker crisis in the Persian Gulf but that it has 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers) of coastline. "These are our waters & we will protect them."

Iranian officials have suggested a British-flagged tanker was seized last week in response to Britain's role in seizing an Iranian oil tanker two weeks earlier off the coast of Gibraltar, a British overseas territory located on the southern tip of Spain.

Zarif on Tuesday also blamed Theresa May's government for the seizure of the Iranian tanker, describing it as "piracy, pure & simple."

____

1:25 p.m.

British business groups are urging new Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson to take immediate action to secure a deal to leave the European Union that signals the country is open to enterprise.

Carolyn Fairbairn, head of the Confederation of British Industry, says Johnson has "no time to waste" in his first 100 days and warned him not to "underestimate the benefits" of a good Brexit deal. She says businesses need a "Brexit deal that unlocks confidence."

The British Chambers of Commerce warned Johnson to avoid a "messy, disorderly Brexit" by the Halloween deadline while Edwin Morgan, the interim director-general of the Institute of Directors, says it is crucial that Johnson "recognizes that this is a daunting time for many firms, and is prepared to back them."

Morgan says "a no deal Brexit would only add to the uncertainty and distract from these challenges, but avoiding a disorderly exit will enable the country to focus on them and move forward to everyone's benefit."

___

1:20 p.m.

Germany's main industry lobby group says businesses need to see "implementable decisions" from Boris Johnson's new U.K. government and says any threats from London of a "no-deal" Brexit will backfire.

Joachim Lang, the chief executive of the Federation of German Industries, said in a statement that the withdrawal agreement that British lawmakers have rejected three times stands for "as little friction as possible" in trade and other issues and must not be renegotiated.

He said Tuesday that "business now urgently needs a government in the United Kingdom that makes implementable decisions. Threats from London to leave the EU in a disorderly way are harmful and will come back like a boomerang. They strengthen the damage to business that has already been done."

Johnson has vowed to leave the EU by Oct. 31 with or without a deal.

___

1:00 p.m.

President Donald Trump says Boris Johnson will be "great" as Britain's next prime minister.

Trump offered his congratulations to Johnson on Twitter on Tuesday after Johnson won the campaign to become leader of Britain's Conservative Party. He overwhelmingly defeated rival Jeremy Hunt in a vote of party members. Johnson is also set to succeed Theresa May as prime minister on Wednesday.

Trump tweeted: "Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!"

The president had endorsed Johnson to succeed May. Trump has been very critical of May's inability to achieve a Brexit deal and has said Johnson will do a better job.