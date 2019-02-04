The Latest: Maduro rejects European demands and US aid

President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores greet supporters as they arrive at a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Maduro called the rally to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the late President Hugo Chavez's rise to power. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

President Nicolas Maduro is again rejecting moves by at least eight European nations recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president.

Germany, Britain and France are among the nations that announced support for Guaido on Monday. The EU nations say Maduro's election was fraudulent and that he ignored their deadline to announce a new round of democratic presidential elections.

Maduro was especially harsh on Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a fellow socialist. Maduro said Sanchez would have "blood on his hands" if a coup is carried out against him.

In a live address on state television, Maduro said he refuses ultimatums from any country.

Maduro also rejected a U.S.-backed effort to send emergency food and medicine into his country, saying Venezuela isn't a nation of beggars.

Guaido meanwhile used Twitter to express gratitude to the EU leaders for supporting what he called Venezuela's fight for freedom.

A senior Canadian official says the country will announce new humanitarian assistance for countries most affected by the Venezuelan refugee crisis.

The official says the announcement will come Monday at a meeting of nations that have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president of his crisis-torn country.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland are hosting the meeting of the Lima Group, a regional bloc of 13 countries that have been vocal in denouncing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The official says Venezuela will need substantive international support because the economic and social reconstruction effort in the country will be monumental.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to discuss it before an official announcement.

— From Rob Gillies in Toronto

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says in an Italian TV interview that he has written to Pope Francis asking for help in fostering dialogue.

Maduro said in the interview with Sky TG24 that he hopes the letter is in route or has reached the Vatican.

In the interview conducted at a military base, Maduro describes himself as being "in the service of Christ's cause and in this spirit" he has asked Francis to "facilitate and reinforce" dialogue with his "best effort, his willingness."

Maduro added he was hoping for a "positive response."

He appealed to Europe not to be "dragged along by the craziness" of President Donald Trump in raising the possibility of a foreign intervention.

Maduro had ignored several European nations' call for new elections.

The Netherlands and Austria have joined other European countries in recognizing Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok says in a tweet that he made the call after an eight-day deadline for Venezuela to call free and fair elections expired. Blok said Monday the Dutch "want freedom and democracy to return to Venezuela asap."

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced the decision in a Spanish-language tweet on Monday after President Nicolas Maduro ignored an ultimatum to call a new election.

Kurz said Guaido, who heads the opposition-controlled National Assembly, has "our full support in his efforts to re-establish democracy in Venezuela."

French President Emmanuel Macron says he recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela and urges him to hold a new presidential election shortly.

Macron also declared that Venezuelans "have the right to express themselves freely and democratically."

Moments after Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said France is recognizing Guaido, Macron posted a message on Twitter on Monday to express his support for the head of the Venezuelan congress.

At least eight other European nations did the same on Monday after current Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro defied their call to resign and hold a new vote. Sweden said the vote that brought Maduro to power was not free or fair.

Germany has joined other European nations in recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

Germany and several other countries in the European Union had given Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government an eight-day deadline to call a new presidential election. That ultimatum expired on Sunday.