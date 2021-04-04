The Latest: Libya gets first 100K doses of vaccine

  • Priests wearing face masks march after Easter Sunday mass, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday, April. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • Visitors wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk across a causeway at the West Lake in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Domestic tourists were out in force at some of China's most popular tourist sites on a holiday weekend as the country continues to report few new cases of coronavirus within its borders. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • A health worker administers the COVISHIELD vaccine for COVID-19 at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
  • Women draw hearts on the 'The National COVID Memorial Wall' on the south bank of the Thames in front of St. Thomas' hospital and opposite the House of Parliament in London, Sunday April 4, 2021. Hearts are being drawn onto the wall in memory of the many thousands of people who have died in the UK from coronavirus, with organizers hoping to reach their target of 150,000 hearts by the middle of next week. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)
  • A child plays music for money backdropped by the Yeni Cami (New Mosque) in Istanbul, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The streets of Istanbul, reflect a weekend curfew resumed as the number of COVID-19 cases hit record levels, and with renewed restrictions announced for the Islamic month of Ramadan which begins on April 13. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
  • Pope Francis kisses the stole within delivering his Urbi et Orbi Blessing after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican Sunday, April 4, 2021, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Filippo Monteforte/Pool photo via AP)
  • Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre where Jesus Christ is believed to be buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday, April. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • Apostolic Pentecostals celebrate Easter in field in the Johannesburg township of Soweto Sunday April 4, 2021. Such South African independent church consist of small groups of worshippers mixing African traditions and bible study. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
  • People arriving for a party are checked by police officers during an operation against COVID-19 restriction violations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, late Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
  • Christians wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend while maintaining social distancing during an Easter service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 4, 2021. The church allowed only 20 percent members of the capacity to attend at the Easter service as a part of measure to prevent against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • Congregants wear face masks to protect against coronavirus as they attend an Easter Sunday Mass at the Roman Catholic Church in Rosebank, Johannesburg, Sunday March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
  • A Christian boy attends an Easter mass with others the a St. John's Cathedral, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
  • People wait with mouth-to-nose coverage in a vaccination center in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, April 4, 2021. In North Rhine-Westphalia, people aged 60 and over have been able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus with the active ingredient from Astrazeneca since this weekend. The rush for the vaccination appointments for the age group 60 plus had already led to overloaded lines on the phone and on the Internet in the early morning of Holy Saturday, 03.04.2021. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
Virus Outbreak Israel Easter Sunday

Priests wearing face masks march after Easter Sunday mass, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday, April. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
CAIRO -- Authorities say Libya has received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines.

The Libyan Health Ministry said 101,250 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine landed in the capital, Tripoli and were taken to the ministry’s storehouses on Sunday.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said in a tweet that other shipments would arrive, although he didn't set a timeframe.

Libya has seen a swell in confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The county of around 7 million people has reported more than 161,000 confirmed cases and 2,684 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. However, the actual number of cases in Libya, like elsewhere in the world, is thought to be far higher, in part due to limited testing.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Christians observe second Easter shaped by pandemic

— Foreigners power the economy in Kuwait but struggle to get coronavirus vaccines

— British medicines regulator urges people to take AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MADRID - Spain is repatriating several hundred of its citizens and residents after Morocco canceled flights with Spain and France to help stem a rise in coronavirus infections.

Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha González Laya said that around 3,000 Spanish residents were left stranded in the North African nation.

A ferry departing from Tangier will hold around 750 passengers, according to local media. The Spanish Embassy in Morocco says a flight from Casablanca will carry another 200.

Another ferry is set to leave on Tuesday.

Morocco announced last Monday that it was canceling flights with Spain and France as part of package of measures to fight the pandemic.

___

LONDON — Britain’s government is planning to trial a coronavirus status certification plan over the coming months to allow the safe return of mass gatherings at places like sports grounds and nightclubs.

Officials are expected to consider passports that show whether a person has received a vaccine, has recently tested negative for the virus, or has immunity due to having tested positive in the previous six months.

The trial events will include soccer’s FA Cup semi-final and final, the World Snooker Championships, and a comedy club show.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out more details on Monday. He said the trials will play an important role in allowing the “reopening of our country so people can return to the events, travel and other things they love as safely as possible.”

However, dozens of Johnson’s Conservative Party lawmakers have opposed the plans, and Johnson could struggle to get Parliament to approve the trials.

___

PARIS — Some 9,000 people are getting vaccinated at a huge stadium in Lyon during Easter weekend, and thousands more around France are spending the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new virus surge.

But as France faced its second Easter in a row under the cloud of the pandemic, some cities pushed back against President Emmanuel Macron’s insistence that “there are no weekends or days off during vaccination.”

Authorities in Strasbourg on the German border shut down their vaccination facilities Friday through Monday, to allow workers “a little rest at last,” according to a city official. To ensure residents still had access to potentially life-saving vaccines, the city expanded vaccination hours during the week and injected all its weekly supply of doses between Monday and Thursday instead.

The city of Sarcelles north of Paris is among those staying open Sunday, amid mushrooming infections and demand. The surrounding Val d’Oise region now has the highest infection rate in France along with some of its poorest neighborhoods, and Sarcelles’ challenges symbolize inequalities worsened by the virus.

The Easter acceleration efforts stand in contrast to the beginning of France’s vaccine rollout in late December, when low staffing for the end-of-year holidays meant a slow start to injections, which initially focused on nursing homes.

France has reported one of the world’s highest virus death tolls, at 96,280 people, and the highest number of virus infections in Europe.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — A limited number of Christians attended Easter Sunday services in South Korea wearing and adhering to the country's stringent social distancing rules.

Yoido Full Gospel Church, the biggest protestant church in South Korea, allowed only about 2,000 church members to attend its Easter service, or about 17% of its main building's capacity. Masked church members sang hymns, clapped hands and prayed as the service was broadcast online and by Christian TV channels.

Seoul’s Myeongdong Catholic Cathedral, the biggest Catholic church in South Korea, limited Mass attendance to 20% of its capacity and livestreamed the service on YouTube.

Under current physical distancing rules, religious facilities in the greater Seoul area are allowed to have up to 20% of worshippers attend their regular services. Earlier Sunday, South Korea reported 543 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total to 105,279 with 1,744 deaths.

___

LAS VEGAS — Nevada regulators say casinos seeking the state’s OK to raise the current gambling floor occupancy limit above 50% must take steps to encourage their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Gaming Control Board and Gaming Commission on Friday issued a memo with guidelines pushing casinos to provide paid time off for employees to be vaccinated, coordinate transportation to vaccine sites and make arrangements with pharmacy companies for vaccine distribution.

The state on March 15 increased maximum gambling floor occupancy to 50% of capacity, up from 25%, and the regulators have been authorized beginning May 1 to approve reopening plans with higher occupancy limits.

The memo said operators’ requests for higher capacity limits “will only be taken in cases where licensees have taken measurable and material steps” to vaccinate their workforce.

The memo said Nevada’s hospitality workforce has a “relatively low degree of vaccination penetration,” though some companies have begun taking steps to encourage employees to be vaccinated.

Effective Monday, Nevada will increase its age-based eligibility for vaccinations to all people age 16 and older.

___

BEIRUT — Syria’s government says that primary schools will close indefinitely next week amid a severe increase of coronavirus cases.

Universities will suspend classes for only two weeks and high schools will remain open. The announcement by government ministries on Saturday says closures will go into effect Monday. Final exams for grades five up to high school will be held over four days starting April 25.

Syria is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases, with state media reporting last month the intensive care units in state hospitals in the capital of Damascus were full.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan federal authorities will start coronavirus vaccinations for residents over 80 on Monday.

The country received 60,000 doses of the CanSino vaccine from China early in the week. Pakistan is already using the Sinopharm vaccine, donated by Beijing last month.

The National Command and Control Center says the vaccine administration will begin in all the four provinces for people over age 80.

Pakistan reported 4,723 new coronavirus cases and 84 confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours. The country is facing a virus surge, which the government says is worse than last year’s outbreak when a nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Pakistan has reported a total of 68,288 cases and 14,697 confirmed deaths.

___

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh authorities are imposing a one-week nationwide lockdown on Monday to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Cabinet Minister Obaidul Quader announced the plan on Saturday. The government says 5,683 new infections and 58 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Forhad Hossain, the country’s junior minister for public administration, says organizations providing emergency services will be available during the lockdown. He says industries will remain open and employees must work in shifts, following health guidelines.

The government has already banned travel from all European countries, except the United Kingdom, and 12 other countries for three weeks.

Bangladesh has registered a total of 630,277 cases and 9,213 confirmed deaths. Health experts say the actual number is likely higher.

