Latest on the broken Richland elevator that stranded disabled seniors

Elevator service is restored at a Richland apartment complex catering to low-income seniors.

Alicia Lopez, chair of the Vintage at Richland Tenants Association, confirmed on Monday the lone elevator serving the three-story building returned to service on Jan. 19 and remained operational through the weekend.

The elevator stopped working at Vintage, 1950 Bellerive Drive, on Jan. 14 after the building’s sprinkler system failed. Managers said a frozen pipe burst above the elevator, flooding controls.

Residents said the six-day outage was the latest in a string of failures that leave residents with the option to use one of the five stairwells. The building has 150 units, five stairwells and the one elevator.

Elderly residents who use walkers and wheelchairs told the Tri-City Herald they were unable to do everyday tasks such as grocery shopping, refilling prescriptions, attending medical appointments or even walking their dogs because of the outage.

Several described being trapped in their units and one said she had to crawl between floors on her hands and knees.

Vintage was built in 2005 with financing provided by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission, which ensured it would remain an affordable complex for tenants ages 55 and older. It is one of more than a dozen “Vintage” branded senior complexes in Washington state.

It is owned by Vintage Housing, based in Newport Beach, Calif., and is managed by FPI Management.

