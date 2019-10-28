The Latest: LA evacuee woke to police pounding on front door

SANTA ROSA, California (AP) — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Los Angeles wildfire evacuee David Boyle says he woke up at 3 a.m. to his doorbell ringing and police officers pounding on the front door.

Boyle lives in the Brentwood neighborhood and said Monday at an emergency shelter that the officers told him he had to evacuate immediately as a wildfire advanced toward his home near the Getty Center museum.

The blaze erupted on the city's west side before dawn Monday and threatened thousands of homes. Tens of thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate.

Boyle says he grabbed dog food and his wife's jewelry and hustled his dogs, Cokie and Jackson, out the door to the Westwood Recreation Center.

Mandy Favaloro and her husband, Nick Jackson, say they were already packed when the evacuation orders came for homes a block away. They left with their dog, Radar, for the recreation center as a precaution.

___

California Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox says the Northern California fire in Sonoma County wine country that began last week has destroyed 96 buildings so far still threatens 80,000 homes in several wine country communities.

It was only 5 percent contained. Nearly 200,000 people remain under evacuation orders because of fire threat.

Firefighters are hoping to make progress on the blaze Monday before strong winds return Tuesday.

California's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., cut power to more than 2.5 million Californians over the weekend in an effort to prevent its electrical wires from sparking more wildfires.

___

9:15 a.m.

Officials at the University of California, Los Angeles, say the big Los Angeles wildfire nearby is not a threat to the campus.

The fire erupted before dawn Monday on the western side of Interstate 405 in the Sepulveda Pass that passes through the Santa Monica Mountains and has burned through canyon and ridgeline neighborhoods where some homes have burned.

UCLA is on the eastern side of the highway.

A university statement says the campus is outside the evacuation area that covers about 10,000 buildings.

The evacuation area encompasses some of the most exclusive real estate in California, where celebrities and executives live in mountain and ridgetop retreats that costs tens of millions of dollars.

The hills that provide seclusion are covered in thick tinder-dry chaparral vulnerable to wind-driven fires.

___

8:50 a.m.

American Red Cross officials say about 100 people fleeing a wildfire in Los Angeles have showed up at an emergency shelter set up at the Westwood Recreation Center.

Dozens napped on cots in the gym Monday morning while others walked their dogs outside or had free coffee and breakfast.

Red Cross Santa Monica Bay chapter executive director Julie Thomas says the evacuees seem anxious and want more information about their homes.

The blaze erupted on the city's west side before dawn Monday and threatened thousands of homes.

Tens of thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate.

___

8:20 a.m.

A wildfire that has been burning in Northern California's wine country since last week grew overnight as nearly 200,000 people remain under evacuation orders.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Monday that the fire in Sonoma County north of San Francisco now spans 103 square miles (267 square kilometers). That's up from 85 square miles (220 square kilometers) on Sunday.

The fire has destroyed 94 buildings including 40 homes and is threatening 80,000 structures. Most of those structures are homes.

The fire started Oct. 23 near the town of Geyserville in Sonoma County. It is 5% contained.

___

8:10 a.m.

Airplanes dropping water and fire retardant have joined the battle against a destructive wildfire burning on the western side of Los Angeles.

Night-flying helicopters made water drops during predawn hours Monday and large aircraft started flying the area after the sun rose.

Two so-called "Super Scooper" turboprop airplanes that scoop up water from lakes and reservoirs have begun making drops, along with converted jets unleashing loads of bright pink retardant.

The fire erupted around 1:30 a.m. in Sepulveda Pass where a highway passes through the Santa Monica Mountains and roared up slopes into canyon and ridgeline neighborhoods including Mountaingate and Brentwood.