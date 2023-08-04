The latest on Buena house explosion: Four bodies recovered, cause under investigation

BUENA - Police have recovered the bodies of two young children and two adults from a borough home that exploded into flames Thursday morning.

Two other victims, a teenager and a 1-year-old, remained hospitalized with severe burns on Friday afternoon, according to a police statement.

The survivors, both girls, were pulled from the fire by two civilians, it said.

An explosion inside the house preceded the fire around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, said the statement from Franklin police, who patrol the borough.

It said Franklin police arrived at the scene with three minutes to find the home "fully engulfed" in flames.

"An initial investigation revealed that the dwelling fire was the result of a confirmed explosion inside of the residence," said the statement.

It offered no details about the type of explosion, which threw debris from the house onto nearby properties.

"Once the scene was deemed safe by fire personnel, rescue crews immediately began rescue efforts," it said, noting police were aware four people were reported to be in the house.

Rescue crews and a New Jersey State Police K-9 recovered two bodies were recovered by 6 p.m., and a third was found by 8 p.m. Thursday.

The fourth body was recovered around 2 p.m. Friday "at the base of the demolished structure," the statement said.

Police have offered no details about the fatalities - a 2½-year-old boy, a 3½-year-old girl and two men ages 52 and 73.

A memorial stands near the scene of a deadly house explosion, that took place in Buena, NJ on Thursday, as crews work the site on Friday, August, 4, 2023.

Authorities also have not disclosed any relationship between the victims.

Cause of Buena fire under investigation

However, Buena Mayor David Zappariello on Friday said said he had spoken "to the family to ensure them that the investigators assigned to this case are working diligently to provide them with some sort of closure."

The one-year-old girl rescued from the flames was in critical condition Friday at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, a Philadelphia facility with a burn unit.

The 16-year-old victim was reported in stable condition.

Investigators from Franklin's police department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office are working to determine the cause of the explosion.

"When information becomes available as to the cause, it will be released to the public," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers at the fire scene included FBI and ATF agents, as well as member of police departments from Monroe, Clayton and Vineland, as well as New Jersey State police.

Multiple fire agencies from across the area responded to the incident, including members of the local Minotola Fire Department.

