Latest car sideshow in Sacramento’s Meadowview area ends in arrest, others cited

An illegal gathering of vehicles performing stunts, referred to as a “sideshow,” saw Sacramento police make a felony arrest and hand out multiple citations over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of a sideshow about 10:45 p.m. Saturday with roughly 200 cars spread throughout the city, the Sacramento Police Department wrote on its Twitter page.

At one point, a person fired a gun into the crowd gathered in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood in the area of Florin Road and Amherst Street.

Sideshows are illegal gatherings in which drivers take over roadways including busy city intersections, parking lots and even whole streets and stretches of freeway to do stunts such as doughnuts.

The shows typically draw large numbers of people just there to watch the drivers perform.

At least four cars were impounded, with nine traffic and two misdemeanor citations issued to go along with the one felony warrant arrest. Four vehicles were impounded, police stated.

Last night around 10:45 pm, officers responded to multiple locations throughout the city for reports of 200 vehicles involved in sideshow activity. At one point, in the area of Florin Rd & Amherst Dr., an individual fired a gun into the crowd, causing the group to break-up. pic.twitter.com/bEFTNFuKPy — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) February 26, 2023

No injuries or damages were reported, according to the social media post.

Saturday’s sideshow was at least the second event in roughly two weeks along Amherst Street.

A Feb. 11 stunt show ended in the alleged assault of a man and his juvenile son. Days later detectives arrested Antonio Hernandez, 19, and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges of battery and child engagement.

Sacramento Police will conduct follow-up interviews to identify more participants and observers. If you have information to help the investigation, tips can be submitted through the “P3 Tips” free smartphone app.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact Sacramento Police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.