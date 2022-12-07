Latest on case involving 2 handguns confiscated from a bookbag at Cherokee Bluff basketball game

Dec. 6—Update: The Hall County Sheriff's Office said one juvenile suspect has been identified after the guns were found in the common area of a locker room during the Friday Cherokee Bluff basketball game.

The Sheriff's Office said there is no evidence that the guns were brought to campus "to threaten any particular group or individual."

Authorities are still investigating, and anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Office at 770-536-8812.

------

Previous story: A school resource officer confiscated two handguns from a student's bookbag at the Cherokee Bluff High School basketball game on Friday, according to authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, but no one has been charged as of Monday, Dec. 5.

Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said school officials confiscated the guns after a tip about weapons on campus.

Lewis said the parties involved are not allowed on any school district campus, but he did not elaborate beyond that.

"This is a serious violation of Georgia law and the HCSD student code of conduct, and the district will respond accordingly," Lewis wrote in a statement. "The safety of students, their families, staff members, and all visitors on any of our campuses is our most important responsibility."

The school system thanked the community for the "courage to speak up in such a serious situation."

The school system deferred questions to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said they do not have any information as of Monday about how the guns ended up on campus or why they were brought to the school.