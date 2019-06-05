The Latest: Challenger concedes in Denver mayor's race

In this June 1, 2019, photo, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, right, chats with a voter during a rally for Hancock's re-election bid in Denver. Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb is chatting with a voter in back. Hancock, who is seeking his third term, is facing a runoff election Tuesday against Jamie Giellis. (AP Photo/James Anderson)

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on Denver's runoff mayoral election (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Challenger Jamie Giellis has conceded Denver's mayoral runoff race to two-term incumbent Michael Hancock.

Giellis (GILL-lis) told a campaign rally late Tuesday she'd called Hancock to congratulate him.

Hancock had claimed victory earlier as vote-counting continued.

Unofficial returns showed Hancock holding a 56%-to-44% lead.

Hancock touted his experience during the campaign in managing Denver's economic boom.

Giellis argued the city needs a mayor who will slow rapid development that threatens to displace the city's most vulnerable communities.

9:20 p.m.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is claiming victory in his bid for a third term. His opponent isn't conceding, however.

Hancock claimed victory at a rally following Tuesday's runoff election against Jamie Giellis (GILL-lis), an urban planning consultant who is a first-time political candidate.

Giellis hasn't conceded the race, saying it's too early in the vote count.

Unofficial returns showed Hancock holding a 56%-to-44% lead as vote-counting continued.

Hancock touted his experience during the campaign in managing Denver's economic boom.

Giellis argued the city needs a mayor who will slow rapid development that threatens to displace the city's most vulnerable communities.

__

7:30 p.m.

Polls have closed in a Denver mayoral runoff election that's featured feisty debate over the city's rapid development.

Mayor Michael Hancock is seeking a third term against Jamie Giellis (GILL-lis), an urban planning consultant.

Denver's Elections Division says Hancock received 55% of more than 127,000 ballots cast before voting day on Tuesday, according to unofficial returns.

It says Hancock had more than 70,000 votes to nearly 57,000 for Giellis in the nonpartisan runoff.

Hancock touts his experience in managing Denver's economic boom. Giellis says the city needs a mayor who will slow development that risks displacing the city's most vulnerable communities.

The two were the top vote-getters in a six-way race in May.

___

9:50 a.m.

Denver voters are turning in their ballots in a runoff mayoral election characterized by a feisty debate over the city's economic and population boom.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is seeking a third term against upstart challenger Jamie Giellis (GILL-lis) in the mail ballot election that wraps up Tuesday.

Hancock touts his experience in managing Denver's economic boom as a reason why voters should keep him in office.

Giellis says the city needs a mayor who will slow development that would risk displacing the city's most vulnerable communities.

Hancock and Giellis were the top two vote-getters in a six-way race in May.

____

11:10 p.m.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is seeking a third term against an upstart challenger in the officially nonpartisan election.

Hancock touts his experience in managing Denver's economic boom as a reason why voters should retain him to office on Tuesday.

Jamie Giellis (GILL-lis) is running a longshot campaign that focuses on the consequences of that growth.

She says the city needs a mayor who will slow development that would risk displacing the city's most vulnerable communities.

The city's economy has attracted more than 100,000 new residents since 2010.

Hancock and Giellis were the top two vote-getters in a six-way race in May.