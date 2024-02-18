The latest chapter in the Mansfield Rising Plan

A group of 10 people is heading to the South by Southwest Conference (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, in March to bolster the Mansfield Rising Plan.

“We have an opportunity through an anonymous donor to send another cohort to SXSW. The goal is to strengthen and enhance the current Mansfield Rising team and plan,” said Richland County Foundation Senior Community Investment Officer Allie Watson.

The donor told Watson the results they’ve seen from the Mansfield Rising Plan are the best thing that has happened to downtown Mansfield in a very long time.

Those going to SXSW are: Kris Beasley, an administrator at Mansfield Senior High School; Jennifer Beavis, Mansfield Art Center marketing director; Braxton Daniels, owner of 3rd Cup of Tea; Mario Davison, finance director for the North End Community Improvement Collaborative; Jessica Hiser, Spherion Mid-Ohio marketing and advertising director; Nan McCartney, graphic designer at K.E. McCartney & Associates; Sandy Messner, Richland Area Chamber of Commerce-Economic Development director of marketing & communications; and Orie Rush, a small business owner/entrepreneur, musician and visual artist.

Source Media Properties CEO Jay Allred and Downtown Mansfield Inc. Executive Director Jennifer Kime, both original Mansfield Rising members, will go to SXSW to provide guidance to the team. The group will research and develop new potential projects that fit within the Mansfield Rising plan and reflect the current reality of the city’s growth.

As in 2018, the group headed to Austin will work to bring the community along with them. They will produce blogs about their experiences while at SXSW and participate in a podcast interview when they return to Mansfield. Residents will be able to follow their experiences on social media as well.

What is Mansfield Rising?

In 2018, the Richland County Foundation leadership took an unusual track to develop an investment strategy for downtown Mansfield. Instead of hiring a professional consulting firm, it had a citizen-led group create the plan.

The Foundation turned regular citizens into consultants which gives depth and authenticity to the plan. It provides a road map for projects and opportunities for partnerships to continue the renaissance of Mansfield. The Foundation invested $1.2 million to execute the Mansfield Rising Plan.

To read the plan go to richlandcountyfoundation.org, click “Community Impact” then the “Mansfield Rising” tab.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield delegation selected for SXSW conference in March