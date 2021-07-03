LATEST: Charges filed against man and woman in Centerville carjacking, pursuit

Jul. 2—Charges were filed Friday against a man and woman in a Centerville carjacking earlier this week that led to a police pursuit that started in Springboro and ended in Dayton.

Sidney Robert Clayman, 27, of New Paris, and Christina Ashley Redwine, 29, of Centerville, are charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. Redwine also is charged with robbery and theft, according to a release from the Centerville Police Department.

Both are in the Montgomery County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

Centerville police first receive a report of the carjacking at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller said a man and woman took a silver van from a parking lot at the Centerville Place shopping center, near the intersection of Spring Valley Pike and state Route 48.

The man reached in and took the caller's money, she reported, before circling around the van and jumping in. The victim got out of the van and chased the suspect, but he drove off with a woman in the van.

The suspect crashed into another van on the way out of the parking lot, the caller said.

Centerville police received a report that the vehicle had been found again just eight minutes later by law enforcement in Warren County, driving westbound on state Route 73 near Interstate 75 in Springboro.

Police pursued the van as it drove north on I-75 up into Dayton, turning onto U.S. 35 before exiting and leading police to the area of Third Street and Broadway Street, where police briefly lost track of the van before finding it behind Wright Patt Credit Union on Third Street. Police found and arrested two people that matched the suspect description nearby, around the intersection of West Fourth and Hawthorn streets, according to the report.

The charges against Clayman and Redwine were filed in Kettering Municipal Court, which handles court services for the city of Centerville.