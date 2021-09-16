The Latest: Pakistan tells UN it will continue Afghan aid

Taliban fighters escort women march in support of the Taliban government outside Kabul University, Afghanistan, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s interior minister has assured the U.N. refugee agency that his country will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan people.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told visiting U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Thursday that no new Afghan refugees had entered Pakistan since the Taliban took control in neighboring Afghanistan last month.

According to a government statement, Ahmed said Pakistan has sent trucks carrying food for the Afghan people to help try to avoid a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. It said Grandi thanked Pakistan for hosting 3 million Afghan refugees in recent decades.

Since the Taliban toppled Afghanistan’s U.S.-backed government Aug. 15, Pakistan has urged the world community to speed up efforts to avoid a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Pakistan says it cannot host any more Afghan refugees for several reasons, including financial constraints.

___

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN:

Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group

Friction among Taliban pragmatists, hard-liners intensifies

— Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan

Indiana Marine killed in Afghanistan remembered as hero

— AP Interview: UN refugee chief says Afghan stability needed

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

___

PRISTINA, Kosovo — The British Embassy in Kosovo says a number of Afghans working with NATO and evacuated from their country after the Taliban takeover last month will be relocated to Britain.

A statement from the embassy says: “117 NATO affiliated Afghan evacuees are being relocated to the UK from Kosovo.”

Over 800 evacuated Afghans working with NATO in their country have been temporarily sheltered in Kosovo since the end of August.

Around 2,000 former NATO contractors and their families were evacuated from Afghanistan, according to the embassy, adding that the country has committed to relocate around 150 NATO affiliated Afghans.

Kosovo has said it will temporarily house about 2,000 Afghans.

___

BEIJING — China says it will attend a virtual meeting of Central and South Asian state leaders to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting of members of the China and Russia dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organization is scheduled for Thursday and hosted by Tajikistan. Afghanistan is an observer member of the grouping, but it wasn’t clear if any representatives from the Taliban leadership would be attending.

China hasn’t said whether it will recognize the new Afghan authorities who have excluded outside parties and women, although it has courted its leadership and kept its Kabul Embassy open.

The government and state media have accused the United States of destabilizing Afghanistan through what it calls a hasty and chaotic withdrawal of its troops, even as the Taliban swiftly overcame Afghan government forces over recent weeks.

China has used the Shanghai Cooperation to boost its standing in Central Asia through political dialogue and joint military exercises, aimed largely at diminishing U.S. influence in the region.

Beijing has also called on the Taliban to hold to its pledge to restrain militants seeking independence for the traditionally Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang, Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged the group to keep border crossings open, while offering $31 million in humanitarian assistance, along with 3 million doses of Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US military investigating Kabul drone strike

    The U.S. military continues to review the Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul that it said prevented a car bomb attack on U.S. troops and Afghan civilians at the airport in Kabul, but new questions continue to be raised about the strike in the wake of New York Times interviews with residents and relatives that indicate the driver targeted in the missile strike may have been a worker for an American aid agency. On Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby would not address specific questions about the drone strike but confirmed that U.S. Central Command is conducting an assessment of that drone strike.

  • Fresh missile launch from N.K., days after last one

    North Korea fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday morning, just days after Pyongyang's previous launch.According to the South's military, the unidentified warheads landed in the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula.In a statement, the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command said the missile launch posed "no immediate threat" to U.S. personnel or allies. Over the weekend, Pyongyang carried out what it said were successful tests of a long-range cruise missile, a weapon with probable nuclear capabilities.North Korea's latest round of missiles came as nuclear envoys of South Korea, Japan and the United States were meeting in Tokyo this week.It drew anger from Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga."The launch of a possible ballistic missile threatens the peace and security of our country and the region, and is outrageous."The latest launch on Wednesday came just as China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Seoul, to discuss North Korea's earlier cruise missile test and the stalled 'denuclearization' talks between Washington and Pyongyang.South Korean President Moon Jae-in had reportedly asked for China's help to restart dialogue with the North, which has been unresponsive to offers from the South or the U.S. to talk or engage in humanitarian aid.Wang told reporters that "not only North Korea" but all parties should work in ways to resume dialogue, and promote peace and stability on the Korean peninsula. The two ballistic missile tests are North Korea's first since March this year.Negotiations with former U.S. President Donald Trump to urge Kim Jong Un to dismantle his nuclear arsenal in return for U.S. sanctions relief have stalled since 2019.

  • Afghan envoys marooned abroad after Taliban's sudden return

    (Reuters) -The Taliban's abrupt return to power has left hundreds of Afghan diplomats overseas in limbo: running out of money to keep missions operating, fearful for families back home and desperate to secure refuge abroad. The Islamist militant movement, which swiftly ousted Afghanistan's Western-backed government on Aug. 15, said on Tuesday that it had sent messages to all of its embassies telling diplomats to continue their work. But eight embassy staff who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, in countries including Canada, Germany and Japan, described dysfunction and despair at their missions.

  • 'A fantasy' to think U.N. can fix Afghanistan - Guterres

    Asked in an interview with Reuters a month after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan from a Western-backed government whether he felt pressure to repair the country's plight, Guterres said: "I think there is an expectation that is unfounded" of U.N. influence as the main international organization still on the ground there.The United Nations will be doing everything it can for a country that Guterres said is on "the verge of a dramatic humanitarian disaster" and has decided to engage the Taliban in order to help Afghanistan's roughly 36 million people.Even before the Taliban's seizure of the capital Kabul, half the country's population depended on aid. That looks set to increase due to drought and shortages and the World Food Programme has warned 14 million people were on the brink of starvation.

  • Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group

    KABUL, Afghanistan — The Afghan man who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last month was an enthusiastic and beloved longtime employee at an American humanitarian organization, his colleagues say, painting a stark contrast to the Pentagon's claims that he was an Islamic State group militant about to carry out an attack on American troops.

  • Trump claims Biden won't fire Milley for fear of him 'spilling the dirty secrets' on Afghanistan

    Former President Donald Trump said President Joe Biden has not taken action against Gen. Mark Milley because the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman may harbor "dirty secrets" about the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

  • Australia submarine pact spotlights Biden’s muddled China strategy

    President Biden came into office with a plan for dealing with China that sounded great in theory but's failing in practice.Why it matters: The idea was to confront China aggressively on a range of issues — from trade abuses to human rights — while working cooperatively on areas of mutual interest, including climate change. A new plan to help Australia acquire nuclear submarines makes that both-ways approach even less realistic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • The Latest: Afghan women soccer players enter Pakistan

    ISLAMABAD--- Members of Afghanistan’s women soccer team and their families arrived in Pakistan after fleeing their country in the wake of the Taliban's takeover, local media said Wednesday. It was unclear how many Afghan women players and their family members were allowed to enter in Pakistan.

  • Man arrested, charged with murder in Irby Road homicide, deputies say

    More than a week after a man was found dead in Anderson County, a man has been arrested and charged in the case, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

  • After killing Sahel Islamic State leader, France to hunt other chiefs

    PARIS (Reuters) -French military forces have killed the leader of a West African affiliate of Islamic State by drone strike in a "decisive blow" against the group, and vowed to continue hunting down jihadist leaders to restore stability in the Sahel. Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi was the head of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), a jihadist group that broke away from other militants in Mali in 2015 when it pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

  • Australia, UK, and US Announce New Trilateral Security Partnership

    Australia, the United States, and the UK have announced a new trilateral security partnership, known as AUKUS, in a joint media conference released on the night of September 15.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined virtually by US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to make the announcement.Morrison began the conference saying, “Today we join our nations in the next generation partnership, built on a strong foundation of proven trust.” He continued, “The first major initiative of AUKUS will be to deliver a nuclear-powered submarine fleet for Australia.”Johnson then said in the video that the three countries would be working “hand-in-glove to preserve security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”Biden continued, “This is about investing in our greatest source of strength – our alliances, and updating them to better meet the threats of today and tomorrow.” Credit: @10DowningStreet via Storyful

  • Latest NFL rules on COVID, fan vaccinations and positive cases

    Do you have to be vaccinated to attend an NFL game? Here are updated COVID rules for fans at stadiums and the latest on players testing positive.

  • Apple launches four iPhone 13 models, pricing begins at S$1,149

    Apple revealed four iPhone models, similar to last year, at their media event today (15 September), and the releases include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

  • Senate Democrats react to Gen. Milley China call

    Two Democratic Senators are weighing in on phone calls between Gen. Mark Milley, the United States' top military officer and his Chinese counterpart about fears Donald Trump would start a war in his final weeks as president. (September 15)

  • World shares mixed as Europe tracks Wall Street gains

    Hong Kong and Shanghai dropped amid disappointing economic data for August. China reported late Wednesday that its retail sales grew an anemic 2.5% in August, down from 8.5% in July, while factory output slowed to 5.3% from 6.4% the month before. “Yesterday's China data were a real shock," RaboResearch Global Economics & Markets said in a report.

  • Why Dada Nexus Zoomed Nearly 12% Higher Today

    Chinese food-delivery giant Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) saw its stock rise by 11.9% on Wednesday. Dada said in a press release that its JD Daojia (JDDJ) unit is partnering with Perfect Diary, a cosmetics business held by beauty products specialist Yatsen Holdings, to provide a new delivery channel for Perfect Diary's offerings. The Dada/Perfect Diary arrangement will see the two businesses "collaborate deeply in products management, digital marketing, targeted user operations, and order fulfillment optimization with a comprehensive omni-channel retail solution," Dada wrote.

  • "CBS Evening News" headlines for Wednesday, September 15, 2021

    Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."

  • Bragg soldier returns from Afghanistan to moldy barracks, his dad says

    "Even speaking with him today, he was wearing a mask and was just feeling like crap and having breathing issues and was sick and he was only in the room for an hour."

  • Australia's new U.S.-UK security pact risks China trade

    Australia's new security pact with the United States and the UK, seen as a move to contain China, may worsen strained ties with its biggest export customer, but China's insatiable appetite for resources may limit its punitive responses, say analysts. The security pact with the Western powers, including access to U.S. nuclear submarine technology, will be seen by Beijing, which is embroiled in a long-running trade spat with Canberra, as a threat, said Michael Sullivan, International Relations Lecturer at Flinders University. "China will view the decision to expand defence cooperation with the US and UK and, in the future, base US strategic strike capabilities in Australia as confirmation that we are a growing military threat to its interests, such as the Belt and Road Initiative," said Sullivan.

  • Japan exports slow as supply chain hiccups hit factories

    Japan’s exports rose 26% in August from a year earlier, preliminary data released Thursday showed, below analysts’ forecasts, as supply chain disruptions hit manufacturers. But auto manufacturers have had to slow production as they struggle with shortages of computer chips and other parts due to soaring demand for IT products.