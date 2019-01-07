The Latest: China protests US warship as trade talks start

U.S. Undersecretary of Commerce for International Trade Gilbert B. Kaplan arrives as part of a trade delegation at a hotel in Beijing, China, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. The U.S. delegation led by deputy U.S. trade representative, Jeffrey D. Gerrish arrived in the Chinese capital ahead of trade talks with China,(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on trade talks between China and the U.S. in Beijing (all times local):

6:00 p.m.

A Chinese government spokesman has urged the U.S. to create good conditions for reaching agreement in trade talks after Beijing complained over the sighting of a U.S. warship in what it said were Chinese waters.

Lu Kang's comment to reporters Monday came after officials from both sides sat down for talks in Beijing aimed at resolving a dispute over Beijing's technology ambitions.

Lu said China had made "stern complaints" and that the USS McCampbell had violated Chinese and international law.

He said, "As for whether this move has any impact to the ongoing China-U.S. trade consultations... to properly resolve existing issues of all kinds between China and the U.S. is good for the two countries and the world."

He added, "The two sides both have responsibility to create necessary and good atmosphere to this end."

___

8:22 a.m.

China has sounded a positive note ahead of trade talks with Washington, but economists warn they face lengthy wrangling over technology and the future of their economic relationship.

Both sides have expressed interest in settling their tariff battle over Beijing's technology ambitions. Yet neither has indicated its stance has changed despite a Dec. 1 agreement by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to postpone further increases.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, said American and Chinese envoys will have "positive and constructive discussions" during meetings Monday and Tuesday.

Trump imposed tariff hikes of up to 25 percent on $250 billion of Chinese imports over complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology. Beijing responded with penalties on $110 billion of American goods.