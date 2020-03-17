The Latest: Wuhan reports 1 new viral infection for 2nd day

In this March 17, 2020 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, workers in protective suits push a cart with passengers' luggage at the New China International Exhibition Center, which has been converted into a facility to screen international flight passengers arriving in Beijing. As the pandemic expanded its reach, China and South Korea were trying to hold their hard-fought gains. China is quarantining new arrivals, who in recent days have accounted for an increasing number of cases, and South Korea starting Thursday will increase screenings of all overseas arrivals. The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but severe illness is more likely in the elderly and people with existing health problems. (Peng Ziyang/Xinhua via AP)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 197,000 people and killed more than 7,900. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 81,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.

California's governor said Tuesday that most of the state's schools will likely remain closed for the rest of the school year because of the new coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said nearly all the state’s schools have already shut down as the most populous state tries to stop the spread of the virus, and the rest will soon.

There are more than 6 million children out of school, he said.

The state has applied for a federal waiver that means children would not have to face academic tests once they eventually return to school.

Two cruise ships turned away by other ports are headed to Honolulu.

Holland America Line’s Maasdam cruise ship, which had its port call for Hilo, Hawaii canceled, will disembark in Honolulu Harbor, state officials said.

The Maasdam, with 842 guests and 542 crew, is scheduled to arrive in Honolulu Friday.

Norwegian Cruise Line said that one of its vessels that had been turned away by Fiji and New Zealand is expected to disembark in Honolulu on Sunday. The Norwegian Jewel, of about 2,000 passengers, was refueling in American Samoa.

There are no cases of coronavirus on either ship, said Tim Sakahara, a spokesman for Hawaii’s transportation department.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a monthlong closure of casinos and other non-essential businesses like bars, movie theaters and gyms, to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

He's also telling restaurants to close their dining rooms and only offer takeout or delivery.

The Democratic governor’s order Tuesday night follows similar moves by more than 10 other governors as states scramble to mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Sisolak’s order gave thousands of businesses a little more than two days prepare. The governor’s order follows an order the mayor of Reno issued Monday night.

The original epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic has reported just one new case for a second day.

Wuhan's one new case reported Wednesday and one Tuesday came as the central Chinese city remains on lockdown and follows a peak of thousands of new cases daily about a month ago.

China reported just 13 new cases nationwide Wednesday. All 12 cases outside Wuhan were imported, according to the health ministry, including three in the capital Beijing, three in the financial hub of Shanghahi, one in the southwestern province of Sichuan, and five in the industrial heartland of Guangdong.

China has been quarantining new arrivals from overseas to maintain control of the disease.

China has recorded 80,890 cases of infection with the virus, including 3,237 deaths. Most of its patients have now recovered.

The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wuhan in December.

Brazil's government will request that Congress approve the declaration of a state of public calamity through the year's end due to the coronavirus.

It would enable more public spending beyond the annual budget, to aid health and job preservation.

Economists have debated whether Brazil should consider scrapping its constitutional cap on expenditures to cope with the coronavirus’ impact. The government in the statement from Brazil’s presidential press office reaffirmed its commitment to the ceiling as the anchor of fiscal policy.

As recently as Tuesday morning President Jair Bolsonaro expressed skepticism about the coronavirus’ severity, saying hysteria was inappropriate. Later, Brazil reported its first death from the virus. Latin America’s largest nation also has nearly 300 confirmed cases.

New Zealand health authorities said on Wednesday the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus had jumped from eight to 20.

But they say all are connected with overseas travel and there is no evidence yet of a local outbreak.

The government over the weekend announced tough new border restrictions that require just about everybody arriving in the country to isolate themselves for two weeks, effectively halting the flow of tourists.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was temporarily closing the air traffic control tower at Chicago's Midway Airport after "several" technicians tested positive for coronavirus.