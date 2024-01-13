Latest: Cold front moves into Greater Cincinnati; subzero wind chills to hit Sunday

While gusty winds lessened on Saturday, arctic air combined with wind will create extremely cold conditions Sunday across Greater Cincinnati, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind chill advisory is in place from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana. That includes Hamilton, Butler, Warren and Clermont counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties in Kentucky.

A cold front will move across the region Saturday night bringing snow showers, with accumulations of less than an inch, the weather service said in a report. Winds are expected to pick up again, mixing with the cold temperatures and resulting in very low wind chills.

11:00am temperatures. Much cooler air in place today than yesterday, but much cooler air is still on the way. We won't see temperatures this "warm" in some places again until Thursday. pic.twitter.com/SZ8LkidU76 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 13, 2024

Forecasters say to expect wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero, which could result in hypothermia if certain precautions aren't taken. Anyone venturing outdoors should wear warm clothes, a hat and gloves.

Some places won't see temperatures rise to the low to mid-20s until Thursday, the weather service said.

Where to stay warm in Cincinnati

The Over-the-Rhine Recreation Center is operating as an emergency warming shelter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky on West 13th Street in Covington is also open and expanding its daytime services to help people stay out of the dangerous cold.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 16 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -10 degrees and west winds of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 6 degrees. Expect wind chills as low as -4 degrees and west winds of 7 to 10 mph.

Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): A slight chance of snow before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19 degrees and wind chills as low as -4 degrees. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 9 degrees. A chance of snow, mainly before 1 a.m., with a 30% chance of precipitation. New snow accumulations of less than a half-inch are possible.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 17 degrees. Mostly clear at night, with a low of around 7 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 25 degrees. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 19 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees and a chance of snow. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 20 degrees. Snow is likely with a 60% chance of precipitation.

Source: National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Cold front, subzero wind chills to hit region