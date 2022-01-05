The Latest Collab From Prada and Adidas Uses Recycled Plastic From the Ocean

Adidas and Prada are at it again. The duo have come together to introduce the latest chapter of their collaboration, this time with a focus on sustainability and the introduction of new categories.

Available Jan. 13, the Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection will include ready-to-wear, accessories and bags for the first time. These categories are in addition to new takes on the Adidas Forum High and Low sneaker silhouettes.

According to Adidas, each piece has been made in Italy by Prada, composed of the Italian luxury brand’s recyclable Re-Nylon fabric. This material was launched in 2019, created through the recycling of plastic waste collected from oceans, fishing nets and textile fiber waste. It can be purified and recycled indefinitely, with no loss of quality.

Delving into the footwear styles, Prada’s newest take on Adidas’ Forum High and Low sneakers sees the style in monochromatic black and white colorways with leather Three Stripes details and forefoot overlays. The shoes come complete with a removable Prada mini-pouch attachment featuring the Italian brand’s signature metal triangle logo.

For ready-to-wear and accessories, Prada reworks some its own signature pieces in its Re-Nylon fabric with the addition of Adidas branding. The collection includes a tracksuit, sweater, hooded jacket and bucket hat. Each are available in two color iterations—black with white stripes and white with black stripes.

As for the bags, Prada and Adidas will release a range of six styles including a travel bag, backpack, shopping bag, bandoleer, BP Hoodie and belt bag. Each piece will feature Adidas’ Three Strips detailing and Prada’s metallic triangle logo.

This is the latest collection for the two brands. Prada and Adidas announced their ongoing partnership in November 2019 when the brands posted on social media a photo of a white Prada bag with two Adidas shoeboxes protruding from the top. Since the announcement, the duo has released several sneaker collabs including premium takes on the iconic Superstar shell-toe shoe as well as the sailing-inspired Luna Rossa 21 shoe.

