Latest Colorado snowfall totals as Denver falls under freeze watch Friday
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the northern and central mountains until 6 AM Friday morning for another 2-4 inches of snow. There is a slight chance that some of this rain will switch over to snow later tonight and early Friday - down to elevations around 6,000 feet - but any accumulation will be very minor. There is a Freeze Watch for Denver and the northeast plains as temperatures will drop to around freezing.